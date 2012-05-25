Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 25, 2012

Operation Eager Lion

<p>A U.S. tank fires during the "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Jordanian and U.S. soldiers looks at tanks during "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed </p>

<p>U.S. soldiers are seen at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. U.S. Army special operations forces led 12,000 troops from 18 countries during the exercises. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>A U.S. tank participates in "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>U.S. soldiers are seen at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Jordan's King Abdullah (C) speaks with U.S. Major General Ken Tovo, commanding general of the Special Operations Command Central, (2nd L) during "Eager Lion" exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>U.S. soldiers walk at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Jordan's King Abdullah (C) speaks with U.S. Major General Ken Tovo, commanding general of the Special Operations Command Central, (3nd L) during "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Operation Eager Lion

