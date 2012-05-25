Operation Eager Lion
A U.S. tank fires during the "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A U.S. tank fires during the "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordanian and U.S. soldiers looks at tanks during "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordanian and U.S. soldiers looks at tanks during "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. soldiers are seen at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. U.S. Army special operations forces led 12,000 troops from 18 countries during the exercises. REUTERS/Muhammad...more
U.S. soldiers are seen at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. U.S. Army special operations forces led 12,000 troops from 18 countries during the exercises. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A U.S. tank participates in "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A U.S. tank participates in "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. soldiers are seen at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. soldiers are seen at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordan's King Abdullah (C) speaks with U.S. Major General Ken Tovo, commanding general of the Special Operations Command Central, (2nd L) during "Eager Lion" exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24,...more
Jordan's King Abdullah (C) speaks with U.S. Major General Ken Tovo, commanding general of the Special Operations Command Central, (2nd L) during "Eager Lion" exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. soldiers walk at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. soldiers walk at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordan's King Abdullah (C) speaks with U.S. Major General Ken Tovo, commanding general of the Special Operations Command Central, (3nd L) during "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012....more
Jordan's King Abdullah (C) speaks with U.S. Major General Ken Tovo, commanding general of the Special Operations Command Central, (3nd L) during "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Next Slideshows
Operation Eager Lion
U.S. special ops teams lead 12,000 troops from 18 countries in a military exercise on the Saudi Arabia-Jordan border.
Egypt votes
Egyptians vote in their first free election in decades.
Actors demand genocide trial
Actors stage a performance outside the Supreme Court of Justice to demand a genocide trial for crimes during the internal armed conflict (1960-1996) in...
Joining the Afghan army
Shreen Mohammad joins the Afghan National Army.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.