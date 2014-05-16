Edition:
Orange is the New Black premiere

<p>Cast members Laura Prepon and Taylor Schilling attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Lea DeLaria attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast member Jason Biggs attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast member Uzo Aduba reacts to seeing comedian Rosie O'Donnell at the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast member Taryn Manning attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast members Lea DeLaria and Jason Biggs attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast member Taylor Schilling attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Natasha Lyonne attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast member Lin Tucci attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Emma Myles attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Lori Petty attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Carrie Brownstein attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Musician Anne "St. Vincent" Clark attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast members Laura Prepon and Taylor Schilling attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast member Taylor Schilling attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast member Laura Prepon attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Laverne Cox attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Author Piper Kerman attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast member Jason Biggs attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Danielle Brooks attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast member Natasha Lyonne attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Dascha Polanco attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Carrie Brownstein attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast member Taryn Manning attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast member Alysia Reiner and actor David Alan Basche attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Samira Wiley attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Selenis Leyva attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Uzo Aduba attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Actress Emma Myles attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Cast member Vicky Jeudy attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

