Orange is the New Black premiere
Cast members Laura Prepon and Taylor Schilling attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Lea DeLaria attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Jason Biggs attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Uzo Aduba reacts to seeing comedian Rosie O'Donnell at the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Taryn Manning attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast members Lea DeLaria and Jason Biggs attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Taylor Schilling attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Natasha Lyonne attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Lin Tucci attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Emma Myles attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Lori Petty attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Carrie Brownstein attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Musician Anne "St. Vincent" Clark attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast members Laura Prepon and Taylor Schilling attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Taylor Schilling attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Laura Prepon attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Laverne Cox attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Author Piper Kerman attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Jason Biggs attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Danielle Brooks attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Natasha Lyonne attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Dascha Polanco attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Carrie Brownstein attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Taryn Manning attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Alysia Reiner and actor David Alan Basche attend the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Samira Wiley attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Selenis Leyva attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Uzo Aduba attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Emma Myles attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Cast member Vicky Jeudy attends the season two premiere of "Orange is the New Black" in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
