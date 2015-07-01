Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 1, 2015 | 11:25am EDT

Oregon goes to pot

A man lights to smoke marijuana as marijuana enthusiasts gather after midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon July 1, 2015. Smoking and growing small amounts of marijuana became legal in Oregon on Wednesday, as a growing legalization movement spread down the United States' west coast. A law allowing recreational use, backed by voters in November, came into effect at midnight, opening the way for marijuana to be sold in shops by next year - though some lawmakers say they will still try to block retail outlets. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Marijuana enthusiasts gather after midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Marijuana enthusiasts gather after midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A man shows a joint to the camera as marijuana enthusiasts gather before midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Marijuana enthusiasts gather after midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Marijuana enthusiasts gather before midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A man smokes marijuana as marijuana enthusiasts gather after midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Marijuana enthusiasts gather before midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Marijuana enthusiasts gather after midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Marijuana enthusiasts gather after midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Marijuana enthusiasts gather before midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Marijuana enthusiasts gather after midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Marijuana enthusiasts gather before midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Marijuana enthusiasts gather after midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Marijuana enthusiasts gather before midnight to celebrate the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
