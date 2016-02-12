Edition:
Oregon militant standoff ends

Occupier Duane Ehmer rides his horse Hellboy at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Occupier Duane Ehmer rides his horse Hellboy at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Occupier Duane Ehmer rides his horse Hellboy at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ammon Bundy arrives to address the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Ammon Bundy arrives to address the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Ammon Bundy arrives to address the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man dressed as a Continental Army Officer walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A man dressed as a Continental Army Officer walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A man dressed as a Continental Army Officer walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ryan Bundy leaves a meeting with the Pacific Patriots Network, who are attempting to resolve the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Ryan Bundy leaves a meeting with the Pacific Patriots Network, who are attempting to resolve the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Ryan Bundy leaves a meeting with the Pacific Patriots Network, who are attempting to resolve the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum talks to the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum talks to the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum talks to the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Aerial video released by the FBI shows a law enforcement officer (C) pointing a weapon at a man (L) who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock on January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI took the unusual step of releasing aerial video footage of the shooting of 54-year-old Robert LaVoy Finicum, a rancher from Arizona who had acted as a spokesman for the occupiers. REUTERS/FBI

Aerial video released by the FBI shows a law enforcement officer (C) pointing a weapon at a man (L) who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock on January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI took the unusual step of releasing...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Aerial video released by the FBI shows a law enforcement officer (C) pointing a weapon at a man (L) who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock on January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI took the unusual step of releasing aerial video footage of the shooting of 54-year-old Robert LaVoy Finicum, a rancher from Arizona who had acted as a spokesman for the occupiers. REUTERS/FBI
Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Pacific Patriots Network visit a memorial for Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum where he was shot and killed by law enforcement on a highway north of Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of the Pacific Patriots Network visit a memorial for Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum where he was shot and killed by law enforcement on a highway north of Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Members of the Pacific Patriots Network visit a memorial for Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum where he was shot and killed by law enforcement on a highway north of Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A Gadsden flag and a U.S. national flag fly over the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Burns District Office outside Hines, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A Gadsden flag and a U.S. national flag fly over the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Burns District Office outside Hines, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A Gadsden flag and a U.S. national flag fly over the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Burns District Office outside Hines, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A member of the Pacific Patriots Network, which is attempting to resolve the occupation, looks on while helping to set up a temporary security perimeter as a meeting takes place at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A member of the Pacific Patriots Network, which is attempting to resolve the occupation, looks on while helping to set up a temporary security perimeter as a meeting takes place at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9,...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A member of the Pacific Patriots Network, which is attempting to resolve the occupation, looks on while helping to set up a temporary security perimeter as a meeting takes place at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Men are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Men are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Men are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A bumper sticker on a private truck is seen in front of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A bumper sticker on a private truck is seen in front of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A bumper sticker on a private truck is seen in front of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Food supplies are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Food supplies are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Food supplies are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An occupier use binoculars at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

An occupier use binoculars at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
An occupier use binoculars at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Pacific Patriots Network hug as they visit a memorial for Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum where he was shot and killed by law enforcement on a highway north of Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of the Pacific Patriots Network hug as they visit a memorial for Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum where he was shot and killed by law enforcement on a highway north of Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Members of the Pacific Patriots Network hug as they visit a memorial for Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum where he was shot and killed by law enforcement on a highway north of Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Patches on the sleeve of a militiaman is seen at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Patches on the sleeve of a militiaman is seen at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Patches on the sleeve of a militiaman is seen at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A sign thanking the FBI hangs in Burns, Oregon February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A sign thanking the FBI hangs in Burns, Oregon February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
A sign thanking the FBI hangs in Burns, Oregon February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Oregon State Troopers block a road near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Oregon State Troopers block a road near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Oregon State Troopers block a road near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A scuffle is broken up by law enforcement between pro-militia supporter John Parker Jr. (C) and former Harney County Sheriff and anti-militia demonstrator David Glerup (R) during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, Oregon February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A scuffle is broken up by law enforcement between pro-militia supporter John Parker Jr. (C) and former Harney County Sheriff and anti-militia demonstrator David Glerup (R) during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, Oregon...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A scuffle is broken up by law enforcement between pro-militia supporter John Parker Jr. (C) and former Harney County Sheriff and anti-militia demonstrator David Glerup (R) during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, Oregon February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Cliven Bundy is pictured in this undated booking handout image provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, February 11, 2016. Bundy was arrested on February 10 when he arrived at Portland International Airport on his way to the wildlife refuge to support the militants, according to the Oregonian newspaper. REUTERS/Multnomah County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

Cliven Bundy is pictured in this undated booking handout image provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, February 11, 2016. Bundy was arrested on February 10 when he arrived at Portland International Airport on his way to the wildlife...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Cliven Bundy is pictured in this undated booking handout image provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, February 11, 2016. Bundy was arrested on February 10 when he arrived at Portland International Airport on his way to the wildlife refuge to support the militants, according to the Oregonian newspaper. REUTERS/Multnomah County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters
Inmates (clockwise from top left) Ryan Bundy, Ammon Bundy, Brian Cavalier, Jon Ritzheimer, Peter Santilli, Shawna Cox, Ryan Payne and Joseph O'Shaughnessy are seen in a combination of police jail booking photos released by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (top R) on January 27, 2016. Ritzheimer was arrested when he surrendered himself to authorities in Peoria, Arizona, in relation to the occupation. REUTERS/MCSO/Handout via Reuters

Inmates (clockwise from top left) Ryan Bundy, Ammon Bundy, Brian Cavalier, Jon Ritzheimer, Peter Santilli, Shawna Cox, Ryan Payne and Joseph O'Shaughnessy are seen in a combination of police jail booking photos released by the Multnomah County...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Inmates (clockwise from top left) Ryan Bundy, Ammon Bundy, Brian Cavalier, Jon Ritzheimer, Peter Santilli, Shawna Cox, Ryan Payne and Joseph O'Shaughnessy are seen in a combination of police jail booking photos released by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (top R) on January 27, 2016. Ritzheimer was arrested when he surrendered himself to authorities in Peoria, Arizona, in relation to the occupation. REUTERS/MCSO/Handout via Reuters
A U.S. flag covers a sign at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A U.S. flag covers a sign at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
A U.S. flag covers a sign at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Heavy equipment set up by the occupiers as a roadblock remains on the road leading to the headquarters to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Heavy equipment set up by the occupiers as a roadblock remains on the road leading to the headquarters to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Heavy equipment set up by the occupiers as a roadblock remains on the road leading to the headquarters to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A view of the former occupiers campsite at the headquarters to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A view of the former occupiers campsite at the headquarters to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
A view of the former occupiers campsite at the headquarters to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Law enforcement inspects the observation tower at the headquarters to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Law enforcement inspects the observation tower at the headquarters to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Law enforcement inspects the observation tower at the headquarters to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
