Oregon militant standoff ends
Occupier Duane Ehmer rides his horse Hellboy at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ammon Bundy arrives to address the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man dressed as a Continental Army Officer walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ryan Bundy leaves a meeting with the Pacific Patriots Network, who are attempting to resolve the occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum talks to the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Aerial video released by the FBI shows a law enforcement officer (C) pointing a weapon at a man (L) who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock on January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI took the unusual step of releasing...more
Barbara Berg, an occupation sympathizer, is comforted at a roadblock near the headquarters of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Pacific Patriots Network visit a memorial for Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum where he was shot and killed by law enforcement on a highway north of Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A Gadsden flag and a U.S. national flag fly over the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Burns District Office outside Hines, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A member of the Pacific Patriots Network, which is attempting to resolve the occupation, looks on while helping to set up a temporary security perimeter as a meeting takes place at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 9,...more
Men are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A bumper sticker on a private truck is seen in front of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Food supplies are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An occupier use binoculars at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Pacific Patriots Network hug as they visit a memorial for Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum where he was shot and killed by law enforcement on a highway north of Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Patches on the sleeve of a militiaman is seen at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A sign thanking the FBI hangs in Burns, Oregon February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Oregon State Troopers block a road near the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A scuffle is broken up by law enforcement between pro-militia supporter John Parker Jr. (C) and former Harney County Sheriff and anti-militia demonstrator David Glerup (R) during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, Oregon...more
Cliven Bundy is pictured in this undated booking handout image provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, February 11, 2016. Bundy was arrested on February 10 when he arrived at Portland International Airport on his way to the wildlife...more
Inmates (clockwise from top left) Ryan Bundy, Ammon Bundy, Brian Cavalier, Jon Ritzheimer, Peter Santilli, Shawna Cox, Ryan Payne and Joseph O'Shaughnessy are seen in a combination of police jail booking photos released by the Multnomah County...more
A U.S. flag covers a sign at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Heavy equipment set up by the occupiers as a roadblock remains on the road leading to the headquarters to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A view of the former occupiers campsite at the headquarters to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Law enforcement inspects the observation tower at the headquarters to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside Burns, Oregon February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Next Slideshows
Greek farmers protest
Greek riot police fired tear gas at farmers protesting against pension reform plans.
Obama on TV
The President making the television rounds.
Syria's children: In the crossfire
Children in Syria face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated the nation continues to rage.
The sixth Democratic debate
Highlights from the latest Democratic debate in Milwaukee.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.