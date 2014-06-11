Oregon school shooting

Police transfer student backpacks into a school bus after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. The student backpacks were being transferred into the bus so that the students could pick them up later at a different...more

Police transfer student backpacks into a school bus after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. The student backpacks were being transferred into the bus so that the students could pick them up later at a different location. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Close