Wed Jun 11, 2014

Oregon school shooting

Supporters attend a candlelight vigil after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Supporters grieve at a candlelight vigil after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Supporters attend a prayer vigil after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Supporters attend a candlelight vigil after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Supporters attend a candlelight vigil after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Supporters attend a candlelight vigil after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Supporters attend a candlelight vigil after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Parents wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. A gunman walked into the school and fatally shot a student before authorities found him dead a short time later, a day before students were due to finish classes and break for summer vacation. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Police officers enter the building after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Students depart buses to be reunited with parents after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Police transfer student backpacks into a school bus after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. The student backpacks were being transferred into the bus so that the students could pick them up later at a different location. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Parents wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Police officers stand on the sidewalk after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Students wait to be reunited with parents after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
A police vehicle sits near yellow police barrier tape in front of Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Parents wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Police officers stand on the sidewalk after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Parents wait behind police tape for students from Reynolds High School to arrive by bus in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Students leave buses to be reunited with their parents after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Parents wait behind police tape for students from Reynolds High School to arrive by bus in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Wednesday, June 11, 2014
