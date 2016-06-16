Orlando aftermath

Demetrice Naulings, who survived the mass shooting attack on the Pulse gay night club, poses after an interview in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. Best friends Demetrice Naulings and Eddie Justice often walked together hand in hand, as if they were a couple, although Naulings says he always thought of Justice as being more like his kid brother. The last time they clasped hands was shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday inside Pulse. Justice, 30, begged Naulings, 34, to take care of him as the two fled a bathroom in the nightclub amid a hail of bullets. But somewhere in the melee, the best friends lost their grip on each other. "When you tell your friend that you're gonna take care of him, and then to walk out of there and he's not with you, is something that's going to hurt and haunt," Naulings told Reuters in an interview. "You remember that face that he gave you, that face that said: 'Don't let go. If you make it, make sure I make it too.'" REUTERS/Adrees Latif

