Pictures | Thu Jun 16, 2016 | 7:25pm EDT

Orlando aftermath

President Barack Obama delivers a statement next to Vice President Joe Biden after meeting privately with survivors and family members of shooting victims of the massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama delivers a statement next to Vice President Joe Biden after meeting privately with survivors and family members of shooting victims of the massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
President Barack Obama delivers a statement next to Vice President Joe Biden after meeting privately with survivors and family members of shooting victims of the massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for victim Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials collect evidence from the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The names of the shooting victims are seen embroidered on a U.S. flag at a vigil site in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Barack Obama receives a t-shirt from Mayor of Orlando Buddy Dyer as he arrives in Orlando to meet with families of victims in Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden place flowers at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Gunshot survivor Angel Colon listens to remarks at a news conference at the Orlando Regional Medical Center June 14, 2016. Angel Colon, who was in Pulse with friends at the time of Omar Mateen's attack, described hearing gunfire and falling to the floor, shot in the left leg. "I couldn't walk at all," Colon told a news conference at Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he is one of 27 survivors being treated. "All I could do was lay down. People were running over me." Colon said he had a hopeful moment when Mateen went into a bathroom - where he later took hostages - but the gunman then emerged, systematically making his way through the club shooting people who were already down, apparently to ensure they were dead. "I look over and he shoots the girl next to me and I was just there laying down and thinking, 'I'm next, I'm dead," Colon said. Mateen shot him twice more, one bullet apparently aimed for Colon's head striking his hand, and another hitting his hip, Colon recalled. REUTERS/Jim Young

A resident holds a sign which reads 'AR-15s are weapons of mass destruction' as the motorcade transporting President Barack Obama arrives in Orlando for the president's meeting with families of victims in Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mourners grieve at a vigil for the victims in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Well-wishers release floating lanterns during a candle light vigil in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man sits and cries after taking part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Demetrice Naulings, who survived the mass shooting attack on the Pulse gay night club, poses after an interview in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. Best friends Demetrice Naulings and Eddie Justice often walked together hand in hand, as if they were a couple, although Naulings says he always thought of Justice as being more like his kid brother. The last time they clasped hands was shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday inside Pulse. Justice, 30, begged Naulings, 34, to take care of him as the two fled a bathroom in the nightclub amid a hail of bullets. But somewhere in the melee, the best friends lost their grip on each other. "When you tell your friend that you're gonna take care of him, and then to walk out of there and he's not with you, is something that's going to hurt and haunt," Naulings told Reuters in an interview. "You remember that face that he gave you, that face that said: 'Don't let go. If you make it, make sure I make it too.'" REUTERS/Adrees Latif

People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Gunshot survivor Angel Santiago looks over at fellow victim Patience Carter as she recounts her story at a news conference at Florida Hospital Orlando on the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. "I was bleeding. My friend Jeff was bleeding a lot. I was on the ground in a pool of blood. I wasn't sure whose it was but I felt like it was my friend's Jeff," said Santiago. "I don't even know how I'm alive today." REUTERS/Jim Young

Local resident Jean Dasilva mourns for his deceased friend Javier Jorge-Reyes at a makeshift memorial for victims of the gay night club shooting in downtown Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Worshippers pray during a memorial service at the First Baptist Church Of Orlando for victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Nick Tucciarelli and his daughter Campbell visit a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Dominique Hernandez holds up her fist painted in the colors of a rainbow, with a heart on her pulse, attends a vigil in memory of victims one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, in Los Angeles 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A friend of Amanda Alvear holds up her photo at a memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People attend a memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Family members hold a woman as they leave a senior citizen's center, after they were notified about the fate of their loved ones, one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Seddique Mateen, the father of gunman Omar Mateen, grabs a photographer's lens at his home in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police forensic investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

An FBI agent marks off an area with crime scene tape near the site of the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Investigators work the scene following a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

FBI investigators arrive at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wilfredo Perez (L), a local bartender at a gay bar, is embraced by his partner Jackson Hollman during a vigil to commemorate victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Orlando residents Arissa Suarez (L) and Malcom Crawson attend a vigil at Lake Eola Park for victims of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A message towed by an airplane urges people to donate blood, after a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

