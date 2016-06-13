Edition:
Orlando: Worst mass shooting in the U.S.

June 12, 2016: Gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people and injured 53 in a crowded gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before being shot dead by police, authorities said, in what was the deadliest mass shooting in American history. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

April 16, 2007: Gunman Seung-Hui Cho slaughters 32 people and kills himself at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

December 14, 2012: Gunman Adam Lanza kills 20 school children aged 6 and 7, and six adults and himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Prior to the school shooting, he also shot and killed his mother at their Newtown home. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

December 2, 2015: Shooters Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik killed 14 people and wounded 22 when they opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

April 20, 1999: Two heavily armed teenagers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold go on a rampage at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, shooting 12 students and a teacher to death and wounding more than 20 others before taking their own lives. REUTERS/Gary Caskey

April 3, 2009: Vietnamese immigrant Jiverly Voong opens fire at an immigrant services center in Binghamton, New York, killing 13 people and wounding four. He then kills himself. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

November 5, 2009: A gunman opens fire at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas, killing 13 people and wounding 32. The gunman, Army major and psychiatrist Nidal Malik Hasan, was sentenced to death for the rampage. REUTERS/Jeramie Sivley/U.S. Army photo/Handout

September 16, 2013: Aaron Alexis, a former Navy reservist working as a government contractor, kills 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard. Eight people are injured. The gunman was killed by police. REUTERS/FBI

July 20, 2012: A masked gunman kills 12 people and wounds 70 when he opens fire on moviegoers at a midnight premiere of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, a Denver suburb. James Eagan Holmes, a former graduate student, is sentenced to life in prison for the rampage, after being found guilty on all 165 counts of murder, attempted murder and explosives offensives. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

October 2002: John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo ambush 13 people, killing 10 of them, in a string of sniper-style shootings that terrorize the Washington area. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

October 1, 2015: Gunman Christopher Harper-Mercer, who was enrolled in the school, storms onto the campus of Umpqua Community College in southwest Oregon and opens fire, killing nine people and wounding seven others before police shoot him to death. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

June 17, 2015: A white supremacist gunman kills nine black churchgoers during a Bible study session at a historic, predominantly black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The suspect Dylann Roof is awaiting trial. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

May 17, 2015: Rival motorcycle gangs kill nine at a restaurant in Waco, Texas. More than 170 people are arrested. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

January 8, 2011: Then-U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords is the target of an assassination attempt by gunman Jared Lee Loughner in Tucson, Arizona, in which six people are killed and 13, including Giffords, are wounded. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

August 5, 2012: Wade Michael Page, a white supremacist, walks into a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, shoots six worshippers and wounds four others, including a policeman. The gunman kills himself after being shot by a police officer. REUTERS/John Gress

May 23, 2014: Gunman Elliot Oliver Robertson Rodger killed six people and wounded 14 others in a drive-by shooting in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, California, spraying bullets from his car until it crashed and he was found dead inside, authorities said. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

July 16, 2015: Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez died in a firefight with police after a rampage at two military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, killing five and injuring two. Abdulazeez was shot dead. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

April 2, 2014: U.S. soldier SPC Ivan Lopez, a 34-year-old soldier battling mental illness, argued heatedly with fellow soldiers before going on a shooting spree that left three dead and 16 injured at U.S. Army base Fort Hood. Lopez then turned the gun on himself. REUTERS/Puerto Rico National Guard

November 27, 2015: Gunman Robert Lewis Dear storms a Planned Parenthood health clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing three people and wounding nine. Police arrest the gunman. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

