Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 7, 2014 | 1:10pm EST

Orthodox Christmas

<p>People in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Independence square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

People in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Independence square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

People in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Independence square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 25
<p>People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
2 / 25
<p>People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
3 / 25
<p>A priest prays during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Independence Square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A priest prays during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Independence Square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A priest prays during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Independence Square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 25
<p>Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 25
<p>Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
6 / 25
<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
7 / 25
<p>Coptic Christians attend a Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Coptic Christians attend a Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Coptic Christians attend a Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
8 / 25
<p>A pro-European integration supporter holds a candle as she celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Independence Square in Kiev January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A pro-European integration supporter holds a candle as she celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Independence Square in Kiev January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A pro-European integration supporter holds a candle as she celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Independence Square in Kiev January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 25
<p>People attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

People attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

People attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
10 / 25
<p>Egyptian Coptic Christians watch Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, during the Coptic Christmas Eve Mass in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Egyptian Coptic Christians watch Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, during the Coptic Christmas Eve Mass in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Egyptian Coptic Christians watch Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, during the Coptic Christmas Eve Mass in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
11 / 25
<p>A festive decoration is pictured outside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas service in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A festive decoration is pictured outside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas service in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A festive decoration is pictured outside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas service in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
12 / 25
<p>A local Kosovo Serb with his son celebrates Orthodox Christmas eve in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

A local Kosovo Serb with his son celebrates Orthodox Christmas eve in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A local Kosovo Serb with his son celebrates Orthodox Christmas eve in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
13 / 25
<p>Local Kosovo Serbs celebrate on Orthodox Christmas eve by burning oak branches and leaves in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

Local Kosovo Serbs celebrate on Orthodox Christmas eve by burning oak branches and leaves in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Local Kosovo Serbs celebrate on Orthodox Christmas eve by burning oak branches and leaves in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
14 / 25
<p>Worshippers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Worshippers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Worshippers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
15 / 25
<p>Metropolitan Jovan Pavlovic leads the mass during the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Zagreb, Croatia, January 6, 2014. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

Metropolitan Jovan Pavlovic leads the mass during the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Zagreb, Croatia, January 6, 2014. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian...more

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Metropolitan Jovan Pavlovic leads the mass during the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Zagreb, Croatia, January 6, 2014. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
16 / 25
<p>Bosnian Serbian women are reflected on a picture of the Virgin Mary as they pray on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian Serbian women are reflected on a picture of the Virgin Mary as they pray on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Bosnian Serbian women are reflected on a picture of the Virgin Mary as they pray on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 25
<p>Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
18 / 25
<p>Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, leads the Coptic Christmas eve mass in Cairo, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, leads the Coptic Christmas eve mass in Cairo, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, leads the Coptic Christmas eve mass in Cairo, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
19 / 25
<p>A member of the Greek Orthodox clergy waits for the arrival of Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

A member of the Greek Orthodox clergy waits for the arrival of Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6,...more

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A member of the Greek Orthodox clergy waits for the arrival of Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
20 / 25
<p>A child wearing a Santa Claus costume lights a candle inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A child wearing a Santa Claus costume lights a candle inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A child wearing a Santa Claus costume lights a candle inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
21 / 25
<p>Serbian Orthodox Priest Bojan Glisic prays on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Serbian Orthodox Priest Bojan Glisic prays on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Serbian Orthodox Priest Bojan Glisic prays on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
22 / 25
<p>Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy are reflected in an ornament in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy are reflected in an ornament in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy are reflected in an ornament in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
23 / 25
<p>A Palestinian marching band takes part in the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A Palestinian marching band takes part in the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A Palestinian marching band takes part in the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
24 / 25
<p>A monument of St. Sava is pictured in front of his temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A monument of St. Sava is pictured in front of his temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A monument of St. Sava is pictured in front of his temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 04 2014
Women in the Marines

Women in the Marines

A look at female Marines, in light of news that more than half of last year's female recruits were unable to do at least three pull-ups.

Jan 03 2014
Military fires on garment workers

Military fires on garment workers

Cambodian military police opened fire with assault rifles to quell a protest by stone-throwing garment factory workers demanding higher pay.

Jan 03 2014
Hollande's missed handshakes

Hollande's missed handshakes

French President Francois Hollande's mistimed handshakes.

Jan 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast