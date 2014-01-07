Orthodox Christmas
People in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Independence square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A priest prays during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Independence Square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Coptic Christians attend a Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A pro-European integration supporter holds a candle as she celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Independence Square in Kiev January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Egyptian Coptic Christians watch Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, during the Coptic Christmas Eve Mass in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more
A festive decoration is pictured outside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas service in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A local Kosovo Serb with his son celebrates Orthodox Christmas eve in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Local Kosovo Serbs celebrate on Orthodox Christmas eve by burning oak branches and leaves in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Worshippers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Metropolitan Jovan Pavlovic leads the mass during the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Zagreb, Croatia, January 6, 2014. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian...more
Bosnian Serbian women are reflected on a picture of the Virgin Mary as they pray on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, leads the Coptic Christmas eve mass in Cairo, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A member of the Greek Orthodox clergy waits for the arrival of Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6,...more
A child wearing a Santa Claus costume lights a candle inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Serbian Orthodox Priest Bojan Glisic prays on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy are reflected in an ornament in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian marching band takes part in the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A monument of St. Sava is pictured in front of his temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
