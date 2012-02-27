Oscar after-parties
Octavia Spencer, Best Supporting Actress winner for "The Help", and Meryl Streep, Best Actress Winner for "The Iron Lady", look at their Oscars at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jon Hamm and partner, actress Jennifer Westfeldt, arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Artist", watches as his Oscar is engraved at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Michael Douglas and his father, actor Kirk Douglas, embrace as Kirk's wife Anne Douglas (2nd R) looks on at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Cameron Diaz and tennis player Venus Williams arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Meryl Streep, best actress winner for her role in "The Iron Lady," shows off her Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, same shoes that Margaret Thatcher used to wear, at the Governors Ball at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sean Combs gestures as he arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Asghar Farhadi (C), director of Iranian film "A Separation" poses with actor Peyman Maadi and director of photography Mahmoud Kalari, winner of best foreign language film from Iran, at the Governors Ball at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Beckham walks with his wife, singer Victoria Beckham, as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nat Faxon holds his award for Best Adapted Screenplay for "The Descendants" at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Meryl Streep, winner of the best actress award for her role in the film "The Iron Lady", wipes a tear at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Artist", looks at his engraved plaque which will be part of his Oscar statue, at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Bret McKenzie, winner of Best Original Song for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", throws his Oscar into the air as he arrives at the Governors Ball after the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Comedian Chevy Chase kisses his wife Jayni Luke as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Fran Drescher arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Television personality and model Heidi Klum arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Jean Dujardin, winner of the best actor award for his role in the film "The Artist", kisses his Oscar after it was engraved at the Governor's Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director and producer Judd Apatow takes a picture of his wife, actress Leslie Mann, as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best supporting actress Octavia Spencer from "The Help" speaks with French director Michel Hazanavicius, winner of best director for his film "The Artist" at the Governor's Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spanish actress and singer Paz Vega arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Czech model Karolina Kurkova arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Fashion photographer Terry Richardson gestures next to an unidentified guest as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
French director, Michel Hazanavicius, best director winner for his film "The Artist" gets his Oscar statuette engraved during the Governors Ball following the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Chace Crawford arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Oscar telecast host Billy Crystal and his wife Janice arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Television personalities sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Jean Dujardin and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
