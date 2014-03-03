Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 3, 2014 | 10:10am EST

Oscar after-parties

<p>Actor Bill Murray "photobombs" singer Selena Gomez as they arrive for the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Jared Leto jokes around as actress Anne Hathaway poses at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Cate Blanchett, winner for best actress for her role in "Blue Jasmine", carries her Oscar statue at the Governors Ball at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Oscar host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Matthew McConaughey and Lupita Nyong'o hold their Oscars for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively at the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Singer Bette Midler arrives at the Governors Ball following the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Director David O. Russell gestures with director Spike Jonze's (back 3rd L) Oscar as he jokes on the carpet at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. Jonze won the award for for best original screenplay for the film "Her". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Spike Jonze, winner of best original screenplay for the film "Her", kisses director Alfonso Cuaron (R), winner of best director and best film editing for the film "Gravity", at the Governors Ball for the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Actor Jonah Hill attends the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Director Spike Jonze kisses director David O. Russell (L) as they joke upon arriving at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. Jonze won the award for for best original screenplay for the film "Her". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Lupita Nyong'o walks with her award for best supporting actress for her role in the film "12 Years a Slave" at the Governors Ball for at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Jared Leto (L), best supporting actor winner for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" and his brother Shannon Leto (R) pose with Leto's Oscar statuette at the Governors Ball at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Actress June Squibb arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Musician Taylor Swift arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Bradley Cooper (C) arrives with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse (2nd L) and guests at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Ethan Hawke gestures as he arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Musician Lady Gaga and fashion designer Donatella Versace arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Photographer Terry Richardson arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (R) hold their awards for best original song for "Let it Go" as they arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Jane Fonda (R) taps actress Olivia Munn as she poses for photos at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Ellen Page arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White (R) hold up their gold medals as they arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Producer Harvey Weinstein and his wife and actress Georgina Chapman arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>U2's Bono runs down the carpet at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Neil Patrick Harris (L) and partner David Burtka, arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Olivia Wilde and actor Jason Sudeikis joke around with comedian Bill Hader (R) as they arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Kate Hudson arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Ben Affleck and his wife, actress Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Sidney Poitier and his daughter arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Andrea Beckett (L), actor Bruce Dern and actress Laura Dern arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actors Luke Hemsworth (L), Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth (R) arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Pop singer Lance Bass (R) and Michael Turchin arrive at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actor Benedict Cumberbatch smiles as he arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Paolo Sorrentino, director of the Italian film "The Great Beauty" (L) poses with the award for best foreign language film with the film's star Toni Servillo at the Governors Ball at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Actress Emma Roberts arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Kate Hudson is seen at the Governors Ball after the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Comedian Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Glenn Close arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Musician Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Larry David arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Tennis star Serena Williams arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Figure skater and television personalities Johnny Weir and retired skater Tara Lipinski arrive at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Musician Steven Tyler arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

