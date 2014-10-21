Edition:
Oscar de la Renta: 1932 - 2014

Oscar De La Renta smiles after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta and Donna Karan greet each other during the final day of the Clinton Global Initiative 2012 in New York, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anna Wintour and designer Oscar de la Renta arrive for the Diane von Furstenberg show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Oscar de la Renta waves at the end of his Spring 2008 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Diane Von Furstenberg and Oscar de la Renta greet each other as they attend a ceremony to open the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oscar De La Renta talks to reporters prior to the showing of his Spring 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar De La Renta smiles to the crowd after his Spring 2010 show during New York Fashion Week, September 16, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Barry Diller, Barbara Walters and designer Oscar de la Renta attend the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2012 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jennifer Lopez hugs Oscar De La Renta after a showing of his Spring 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar de la Renta arrives with Oprah Winfrey at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Penelope Cruz and Oscar de la Renta pose on arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

First lady Laura Bush and Oscar de la Renta pose for photographers after a press conference at New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Oscar De La Renta watches a model as she walks the runway during a show of his Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar de la Renta is interviewed backstage before his show at Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2006. REUTERS/File

Marc Jacobs and Oscar de la Renta greet each other as they attend a ceremony to open the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former first lady Nancy Reagan is accompanied by Oscar de la Renta at The Colleagues 22nd Annual Spring Luncheon in Beverly Hills, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Oscar de la Renta poses for the photographers at The Accessories Council's 9th Annual ACE Awards in New York, November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira

Oscar De La Renta smiles during a news coference in Cali, Colombia, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Oscar de la Renta and Anna Wintour watch the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, September 7, 2005. PP05090105 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oscar de la Renta is welcomed to Panama City by Mayor Juan Carlos Navarro, in Panama City, April 12, 2005. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

