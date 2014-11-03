Oscar de la Renta memorial
Vogue editor Anna Wintour pauses as she departs the memorial of of late fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.
Widow Annette de la Renta (2nd L) departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
Actor Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
Former U.S. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, departs a memorial service for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.
TV personality Barbara Walters arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
Photographer Annie Leibovitz arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
Fashion designer Valentino arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
Fashion designer Ralph Lauren departs after a memorial service for Oscar de la Renta in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.
Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
Fashion designer Vera Wang departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
Fashion designer Donna Karan arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
Chelsea Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
Media personality Diane Sawyer and husband Mike Nichols arrive at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
Rupert Murdoch and lawyer Joel Klein arrive at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.
Actor Matthew Broderick departs with mourners after a memorial service for the designer in Manhattan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
TV personality Charlie Rose departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.
First Lady of the Dominican Republic (C) Candida Montilla arrives to attend a memorial service for Oscar de la Renta in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.
