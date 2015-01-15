Edition:
Oscar nominations

Best Picture: American Sniper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Best Picture: Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance). REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Best Picture: Boyhood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Best Picture: The Grand Budapest Hotel. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2014
Best Picture: The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Best Picture: Selma. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Best Picture: The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Best Picture: Whiplash. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Best Actor: Steve Carell, Foxcatcher. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Best Actor: Bradley Cooper, American Sniper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Best Actor: Michael Keaton, Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Best Actor: Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Best Actress: Marion Cotillard, Two Days, One Night. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Best Actress: Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Best Actress: Julianne Moore, Still Alice. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Best Actress: Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Best Actress: Reese Witherspoon, Wild. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Duvall, The Judge. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Best Supporting Actor: Ethan Hawke, Boyhood. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Best Supporting Actor: Edward Norton, Birdman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Best Supporting Actor: Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 10, 2014
Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons, Whiplash. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Best Supporting Actress: Patricia Arquette, Boyhood. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Wild. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Best Supporting Actress: Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Best Supporting Actress: Emma Stone, Birdman. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Best Supporting Actress: Meryl Streep, Into the Woods. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Best Director: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Best Director: Richard Linklater, Boyhood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Best Director: Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2014
Best Director: Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
Best Director: Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
