Oscar nominations
Best Picture: American Sniper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Best Picture: Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance). REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Best Picture: Boyhood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best Picture: The Grand Budapest Hotel. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Best Picture: The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Best Picture: Selma. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Picture: The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Best Picture: Whiplash. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Best Actor: Steve Carell, Foxcatcher. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Actor: Bradley Cooper, American Sniper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Best Actor: Michael Keaton, Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Actor: Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Actress: Marion Cotillard, Two Days, One Night. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Best Actress: Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Best Actress: Julianne Moore, Still Alice. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Actress: Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Actress: Reese Witherspoon, Wild. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Duvall, The Judge. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best Supporting Actor: Ethan Hawke, Boyhood. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Best Supporting Actor: Edward Norton, Birdman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best Supporting Actor: Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons, Whiplash. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best Supporting Actress: Patricia Arquette, Boyhood. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Wild. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Supporting Actress: Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Best Supporting Actress: Emma Stone, Birdman. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Best Supporting Actress: Meryl Streep, Into the Woods. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Best Director: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Director: Richard Linklater, Boyhood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best Director: Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Best Director: Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Best Director: Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Golden Globes red carpet
Highlights from the Golden Globes red carpet.
Screening Selma in Selma, Alabama
Civil rights drama "Selma" is screened for free to the residents of Selma, Alabama which was the scene of a major civil rights confrontation in March, 1965.
People's Choice Awards
Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.
People's Choice red carpet
Red carpet style at the People's Choice Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.