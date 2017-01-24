Oscar nominations

Best picture: Hacksaw Ridge. Director Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge is based on the true story of Desmond Doss, a pacifist army medic who served on the frontlines in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945 without ever touching a gun, and was awarded a Medal of...more

Best picture: Hacksaw Ridge. Director Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge is based on the true story of Desmond Doss, a pacifist army medic who served on the frontlines in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945 without ever touching a gun, and was awarded a Medal of Honor for his service. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close