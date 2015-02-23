Oscars after-parties
Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22,...more
Actor Eddie Redmayne poses with his Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patricia Arquette holds her Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Boyhood" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer John Legend kisses his wife Chrissy Teigen kiss at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Rita Ora arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Eddie Redmayne watches as his Best Actor Oscar is engraved at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
J.K. Simmons, best supporting actor winner for "Whiplash", and his family pose for a photo at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu toasts after winning the Oscar for best picture, best director and best original screenplay at the Governors Ball after the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with his Best Picture award for the film "Birdman" and his guests at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Questlove poses with singer Common and Common's Oscar for best original song for "Glory" from the film "Selma" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mexican Director Alejandro G. Inarritu, winner of three Oscars for for his film "Birdman", speaks with the film's star Michael Keaton at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Julianne Moore, poses with her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice", at the Governors Ball after the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Emma Stone poses for a photo with a Lego version of the Oscar statuette at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter and Oscar nominee actress Felicity Jones holds a lego Oscar statue at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT)...more
Actrees Marion Cotillard, arrives wearing Chopard jewels with her Dior Haute Couture gown for the governor's ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT)...more
Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags:ENTERTAINMENT) (VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS)
Oprah Winfrey holds a lego Oscar statue while bing interviewed at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
A man engraves Eddie Redmayne's Best Actor Oscar at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCAR-PARTIES)
J.K. Simmons best supporting actor winner for "Whiplash" hugs director Jason Reitman at the Governors Ball at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) ...more
Musician Adam Levine and wife, model Behati Prinsloo, arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags:ENTERTAINMENT) (VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS)
Steve Carell, holding a Lego Oscar and Juilianne Moore holding her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the at the Governors Ball for at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni...more
Actress Sienna Miller arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags:ENTERTAINMENT) (VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS)
Singer John Legend poses with his Oscar for best original song for "Glory" from the film "Selma" along with his wife model Chrissy Teigen at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 ...more
Julianne Moore poses with her award for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" with director Bart Freundlich at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES...more
Comedian Eddie Murphy (L) and entertainer Oprah Winfrey are interviewed at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Actress Emma Stone (L) poses for a selfie photo with other guests at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)
Julianne Moore poses with her Oscar for best actress for her role in "Still Alice" with actors Steve Carell and Marion Cotillard at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario...more
Chris Williams (L), Don Hall and Ron Conli (R) pose with their award for best animated feature film for "Big Hero 6" at the Governor's Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED...more
