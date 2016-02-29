Edition:
Mon Feb 29, 2016

Oscars after-parties

Actress Brie Larson holds her award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film "Room" during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Leonardo DiCaprio, winner for Best Actor for his role in "The Revenant", arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (facing camera), winner for Best Director for "The Revenant", is embraced upon arrival at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
British actor Eddie Redmayne embraces Best Supporting Actress winner for "The Danish Girl" Alicia Vikander at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
British singer-songwriter Sam Smith, winner for Best Original Song for "Writing's on the Wall" from the movie "Spectre", gestures at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
An Oscar statue is pictured on the ground at the arrivals area during the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Taylor Swift and Lorde arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Brie Larson, Best Actress winner for her role in "Room", and her boyfriend Alex Greenwald kiss at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Actress Saoirse Ronan arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Lady Gaga rumples her hair upon arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Musicians Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Actress Anne Hathaway arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Actress Diane Kruger arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki takes a photo of his award for Best Cinematography for the film "The Revenant" during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Actor and Oscars host Chris Rock with Megalyn Echikunwoke (R) and his mother Rosalie Rock, arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Eddie Redmayne (C), nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Danish Girl", arrives with his wife Hannah Bagshawe (L) and director Tom Hooper at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Mark Rylance (R), winner for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Bridge of Spies", and Steven Spielberg (L) arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Actress Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Model Kate Upton arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Actor Jared Leto arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Producer Judd Apatow (L) and actor Martin Short greet as they arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Writer Derek Blasberg takes a picture of Jessica Alba as they arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Rupert Murdoch and model Jerry Hall arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Actress Joan Collins arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
