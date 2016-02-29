Oscars after-parties
Actress Brie Larson holds her award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film "Room" during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Leonardo DiCaprio, winner for Best Actor for his role in "The Revenant", arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (facing camera), winner for Best Director for "The Revenant", is embraced upon arrival at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British actor Eddie Redmayne embraces Best Supporting Actress winner for "The Danish Girl" Alicia Vikander at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British singer-songwriter Sam Smith, winner for Best Original Song for "Writing's on the Wall" from the movie "Spectre", gestures at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Oscar statue is pictured on the ground at the arrivals area during the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Taylor Swift and Lorde arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Brie Larson, Best Actress winner for her role in "Room", and her boyfriend Alex Greenwald kiss at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Saoirse Ronan arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lady Gaga rumples her hair upon arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musicians Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Anne Hathaway arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Diane Kruger arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki takes a photo of his award for Best Cinematography for the film "The Revenant" during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor and Oscars host Chris Rock with Megalyn Echikunwoke (R) and his mother Rosalie Rock, arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Eddie Redmayne (C), nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Danish Girl", arrives with his wife Hannah Bagshawe (L) and director Tom Hooper at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mark Rylance (R), winner for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Bridge of Spies", and Steven Spielberg (L) arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Model Kate Upton arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jared Leto arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Producer Judd Apatow (L) and actor Martin Short greet as they arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Writer Derek Blasberg takes a picture of Jessica Alba as they arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rupert Murdoch and model Jerry Hall arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Joan Collins arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Best of the Oscars
Highlights from the 2016 Academy Awards.
Shades of Oscar
The colors and shades that dominated the Oscars red carpet.
Memorable Oscar quotes
Notable speeches from past Oscar winners.
Leo's Oscar trek
In a rollercoaster movie awards season with no clear favorite in the Oscars best picture race, there is one sure bet - Leonardo DiCaprio will finally take home...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.