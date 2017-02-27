Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 27, 2017 | 2:00pm EST

Oscars after-parties

Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali for "Moonlight" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali for "Moonlight" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali for "Moonlight" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 46
Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 46
Barry Jenkins takes a picture of his engraved Oscar at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Barry Jenkins takes a picture of his engraved Oscar at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Barry Jenkins takes a picture of his engraved Oscar at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 46
Warren Beatty holds an award envelope for Best Actress at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Warren Beatty holds an award envelope for Best Actress at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Warren Beatty holds an award envelope for Best Actress at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 46
Warren Beatty attends the Oscars Governors Ball with the Best Actress envelope in hand. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Warren Beatty attends the Oscars Governors Ball with the Best Actress envelope in hand. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Warren Beatty attends the Oscars Governors Ball with the Best Actress envelope in hand. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 46
Warren Beatty attends the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Warren Beatty attends the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Warren Beatty attends the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 46
Michelle Williams (L) and Busy Phillips arrive at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Michelle Williams (L) and Busy Phillips arrive at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Michelle Williams (L) and Busy Phillips arrive at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 46
Halle Berry is kissed by producer Arthur Cohn at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Halle Berry is kissed by producer Arthur Cohn at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Halle Berry is kissed by producer Arthur Cohn at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 46
Floriana Lima and Best Actor winner Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Floriana Lima and Best Actor winner Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Floriana Lima and Best Actor winner Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 46
Emma Stone poses with her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "La La Land" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emma Stone poses with her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "La La Land" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Emma Stone poses with her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "La La Land" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 46
Ashton Sanders at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ashton Sanders at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Ashton Sanders at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 46
Caitlyn Jenner and model Andreja Pejic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Caitlyn Jenner and model Andreja Pejic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Caitlyn Jenner and model Andreja Pejic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 46
Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 46
Viola Davis holds her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Fences" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Viola Davis holds her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Fences" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Viola Davis holds her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Fences" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 46
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 46
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 46
Director of "Moonlight" Barry Jenkins holds Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Director of "Moonlight" Barry Jenkins holds Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Director of "Moonlight" Barry Jenkins holds Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 46
Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 46
Zachary Quinto (R) and his partner Miles McMillan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Zachary Quinto (R) and his partner Miles McMillan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Zachary Quinto (R) and his partner Miles McMillan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 46
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 46
Lily Collins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lily Collins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Lily Collins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 46
Ginnifer Goodwin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ginnifer Goodwin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Ginnifer Goodwin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
22 / 46
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
23 / 46
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jared Leto. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 46
Malin Akerman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Malin Akerman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Malin Akerman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
25 / 46
Katy Perry and Derek Blasberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Katy Perry and Derek Blasberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Katy Perry and Derek Blasberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
26 / 46
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
27 / 46
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
28 / 46
Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
29 / 46
Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
30 / 46
Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
31 / 46
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
32 / 46
Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
33 / 46
Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
34 / 46
Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
35 / 46
Kate Upton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kate Upton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Kate Upton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
36 / 46
Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
37 / 46
Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
38 / 46
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
39 / 46
Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
40 / 46
Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
41 / 46
Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
42 / 46
Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
43 / 46
Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
44 / 46
Anjelica Huston, Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Anjelica Huston, Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Anjelica Huston, Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
45 / 46
James Corden. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

James Corden. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
James Corden. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
46 / 46
View Again
View Next
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.

Feb 27 2017
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2017 Academy Awards.

Feb 27 2017
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2017 Academy Awards.

Feb 26 2017
Bill Paxton: 1955 - 2017

Bill Paxton: 1955 - 2017

Bill Paxton, who rose to stardom with roles in Hollywood blockbusters, has died after complications from surgery.

Feb 26 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

March Madness

March Madness

NCAA highlights from all the brackets.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

'ContraBand' at SXSW

'ContraBand' at SXSW

Performers take part in the ContraBand Showcase featuring artists representing countries included in President Donald Trump's executive order travel bans, at the South by Southwest Music Film Interactive Festival 2017.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures