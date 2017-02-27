Oscars after-parties
Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali for "Moonlight" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Barry Jenkins takes a picture of his engraved Oscar at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Warren Beatty holds an award envelope for Best Actress at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Warren Beatty attends the Oscars Governors Ball with the Best Actress envelope in hand. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Warren Beatty attends the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michelle Williams (L) and Busy Phillips arrive at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Halle Berry is kissed by producer Arthur Cohn at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Floriana Lima and Best Actor winner Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emma Stone poses with her Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "La La Land" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ashton Sanders at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Caitlyn Jenner and model Andreja Pejic. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton at the Oscars Governors Ball. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis holds her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Fences" at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director of "Moonlight" Barry Jenkins holds Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zachary Quinto (R) and his partner Miles McMillan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lily Collins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ginnifer Goodwin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Malin Akerman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Katy Perry and Derek Blasberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dakota Johnson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Upton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jon Hamm. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anjelica Huston, Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
James Corden. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
