Mon Mar 3, 2014

Oscars: Behind the scenes

<p>Jamie Foxx is shown backstage before presenting the Oscar for achievement in music. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Lupita Nyong'o shakes hands with fellow supporting actress nominee Julia Roberts as Brad Pitt looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Jared Leto shakes hands as best actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Jennifer Lawrence peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Liza Minnelli, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt chat. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Olivia Wilde, wearing Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, winks next to Jason Sudeikis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Jonah Hill after arriving. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Leonardo DiCaprio arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Jennifer Lawrence greets Channing Tatum on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Julia Roberts speaks with CEO of DreamWorks Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Bradley Cooper and actor John Travolta greet each other. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Meryl Streep on the red carpet . REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Leonardo DiCaprio, wearing an Armani tuxedo, on the red carpet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Matthew McConaughey jokes with Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Cate Blanchett hugs Jennifer Lawrence as they arrive. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Charlize Theron speaks with Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Bill Murray on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Christian Bale talks with Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Ed Begley, Jr. and his daughter Hayden Begley on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

