Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 27, 2012 | 5:05pm EST

Oscars red carpet

<p>Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed in character from his new film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed in character from his new film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 27, 2012

Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed in character from his new film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 40
<p>Actress Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 40
<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 40
<p>Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 40
<p>Jessica Chastain, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jessica Chastain, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 27, 2012

Jessica Chastain, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 40
<p>Actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 40
<p>Viola Davis, best actress nominee for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Viola Davis, best actress nominee for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Viola Davis, best actress nominee for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 40
<p>Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 40
<p>Actress and presenter Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress and presenter Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress and presenter Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 40
<p>Actress Maya Rudolph of the film "Bridemaids". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Maya Rudolph of the film "Bridemaids". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Maya Rudolph of the film "Bridemaids". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 40
<p>Actress Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 40
<p>George Clooney, best actor nominee for his role in "The Descendants," and his girlfriend, Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

George Clooney, best actor nominee for his role in "The Descendants," and his girlfriend, Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

George Clooney, best actor nominee for his role in "The Descendants," and his girlfriend, Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 40
<p>Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 40
<p>Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" while dumping the contents of an urn with a picture depicting North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il on it while a security guard tries to stop him. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" while dumping the contents of an urn with a picture depicting North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il on it while a security guard tries to stop him. REUTERS/Mario...more

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" while dumping the contents of an urn with a picture depicting North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il on it while a security guard tries to stop him. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 40
<p>Comedian Tina Fey reacts as she looks at "ashes" on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Comedian Tina Fey reacts as she looks at "ashes" on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 27, 2012

Comedian Tina Fey reacts as she looks at "ashes" on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 40
<p>Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for her role in "The Iron Lady". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for her role in "The Iron Lady". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for her role in "The Iron Lady". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 40
<p>Actress Judy Greer, from the film "The Descendants". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Judy Greer, from the film "The Descendants". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Judy Greer, from the film "The Descendants". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 40
<p>Actress Rose Byrne of the film "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Rose Byrne of the film "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Rose Byrne of the film "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 40
<p>Presenter and actress Ellie Kemper of the film "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Presenter and actress Ellie Kemper of the film "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Presenter and actress Ellie Kemper of the film "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 40
<p>Actress Cameron Diaz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Cameron Diaz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Cameron Diaz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 40
<p>Actress Anna Faris. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Anna Faris. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Anna Faris. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 40
<p>Melissa McCarthy, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Melissa McCarthy, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Melissa McCarthy, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 40
<p>British actress Janet McTeer, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Albert Nobbs," arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

British actress Janet McTeer, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Albert Nobbs," arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

British actress Janet McTeer, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Albert Nobbs," arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 40
<p>Actress Penelope Ann Miller from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Penelope Ann Miller from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Penelope Ann Miller from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 40
<p>Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 40
<p>Nick Nolte, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Warrior", arrives with his son Brawley. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Nick Nolte, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Warrior", arrives with his son Brawley. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Nick Nolte, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Warrior", arrives with his son Brawley. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 40
<p>Musician Esperanza Spalding. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Musician Esperanza Spalding. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Musician Esperanza Spalding. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 40
<p>Actress Missi Pyle from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Missi Pyle from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Missi Pyle from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 40
<p>Actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
29 / 40
<p>Actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 40
<p>Actress Penelope Ann Miller from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Penelope Ann Miller from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Penelope Ann Miller from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
31 / 40
<p>Actor Kenneth Branagh, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Kenneth Branagh, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actor Kenneth Branagh, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 40
<p>Actress Virginia Madsen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Virginia Madsen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Virginia Madsen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
33 / 40
<p>Christopher Plummer, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Beginners". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Christopher Plummer, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Beginners". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Christopher Plummer, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Beginners". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
34 / 40
<p>Actress Leah Thompson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Leah Thompson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Leah Thompson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
35 / 40
<p>Berenice Bejo, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Artist", and her husband French director Michel Hazanavicius, best director nominee for the same film. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Berenice Bejo, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Artist", and her husband French director Michel Hazanavicius, best director nominee for the same film. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 27, 2012

Berenice Bejo, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Artist", and her husband French director Michel Hazanavicius, best director nominee for the same film. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
36 / 40
<p>Actress Melanie Griffith. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Melanie Griffith. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Melanie Griffith. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
37 / 40
<p>Actress Lea Thompson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Lea Thompson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Lea Thompson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
38 / 40
<p>Actress Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Actress Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
39 / 40
<p>Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," adjusts her dress as she arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," adjusts her dress as she arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 27, 2012

Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," adjusts her dress as she arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
The Artist wins with black and white

The Artist wins with black and white

Next Slideshows

The Artist wins with black and white

The Artist wins with black and white

"The Artist" takes home several Oscars, including best film.

Feb 27 2012
Oscar after-parties

Oscar after-parties

Inside the glitzy parties after the Academy Awards.

Feb 27 2012
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Feb 27 2012
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Feb 23 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast