Pictures | Sun Feb 22, 2015 | 9:44pm EST

Oscars red carpet

Actress Lupita Nyong'o wears a Calvin Klein gown and Chopard diamonds as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Lady Gaga wears three custom-made Azzedine Alaia pieces and a white embellished gown with long red gloves as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Zoe Saldana, wearing a pale pink dress and diamond necklace, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jennifer Lopez wears a gown by Elie Saab as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Anna Kendrick arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Emma Stone wears a gown by Elie Saab as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rosamund Pike, best actress nominee for her role in "Gone Girl," arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Blanca Blanco arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Actress Jessica Chastain wears Givenchy couture as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Scarlett Johansson wears a Versace gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Sienna Miller, wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Actress Cate Blanchett wears a Maison Margiela gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Naomi Watts arrives on the red carpet at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Felicity Jones, best actress nominee for her role in "The Theory of Everything," arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Julianne Moore, best actress nominee for her role in "Still Alice," wears a cream and metallic Chanel gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reese Witherspoon, best actress nominee for her role in "Wild," wears a white and black off shoulder Tom Ford gown as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jennifer Aniston wears a Versace dress and Fred Leighton jewelry as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Czech actress Karolina Kurkova wears a pale pink Marchesa gown, Jimmy Choo sandals and Harry Winston diamond jewels as she arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives wearing a custom Ralph & Russo pink one sleeve gown at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer John Legend and wife model Chrissy Teigen, wearing a wearing a light blue bejeweled Zuhair Murad gown, arrive at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer songwriter Rita Ora arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"50 Shades of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson wearing a red Saint Laurent gown with high slit and Forevermark diamonds arrives with her mother Melanie Griffith (L) at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Entertainer Kelly Ripa poses at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lorelei Linklater from the Best Picture nominated film "Boyhood" arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Actress Jamie Chung arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Singer Faith Hill, wearing a white and metallic J. Mendel gown, arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actrees Marion Cotillard, best actress nominee for her role in "Two Days, one Night" arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

