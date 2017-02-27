Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 26, 2017 | 11:55pm EST

Oscars red carpet

Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 50
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 50
Emma Stone. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Emma Stone. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Emma Stone. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 50
Actress Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actress Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 50
Halle Barry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Halle Barry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Halle Barry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 50
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 50
Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 50
Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 50
Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 50
Actress Dakota Johnson wears Gucci REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Dakota Johnson wears Gucci REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actress Dakota Johnson wears Gucci REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 50
Actress Ruth Negga. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Ruth Negga. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actress Ruth Negga. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 50
Actor Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actor Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 50
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother Luz Towns-Miranda. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother Luz Towns-Miranda. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother Luz Towns-Miranda. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 50
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 50
Model Karlie Kloss wearing a white cape gown by Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Model Karlie Kloss wearing a white cape gown by Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Model Karlie Kloss wearing a white cape gown by Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 50
Swedish actress Alicia Vikander wearing Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Swedish actress Alicia Vikander wearing Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Swedish actress Alicia Vikander wearing Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 50
Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 50
Actress Emma Roberts wears vintage Armani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Emma Roberts wears vintage Armani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actress Emma Roberts wears vintage Armani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 50
Actress Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actress Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 50
Kirsten Dunst wears Dior. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kirsten Dunst wears Dior. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Kirsten Dunst wears Dior. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 50
Actress Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actress Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 50
Actress Blanca Blanco. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Blanca Blanco. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actress Blanca Blanco. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 50
Actress Auli'i Cravalho. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Auli'i Cravalho. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actress Auli'i Cravalho. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 50
Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 50
Actress Sofia Boutella wearing a Chanel dress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Sofia Boutella wearing a Chanel dress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actress Sofia Boutella wearing a Chanel dress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 50
Actress Darby Stanchfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Darby Stanchfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actress Darby Stanchfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 50
Hailee Steinfeld poses for photographers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hailee Steinfeld poses for photographers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Hailee Steinfeld poses for photographers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 50
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
28 / 50
Actress Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actress Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 50
Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 50
David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica. REUTERS/Mike Blake

David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
31 / 50
Judd Apatow watches his wife Leslie Mann wearing Zac Posen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Judd Apatow watches his wife Leslie Mann wearing Zac Posen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Judd Apatow watches his wife Leslie Mann wearing Zac Posen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
32 / 50
Actor Jackie Chan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jackie Chan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actor Jackie Chan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
33 / 50
Television host Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Television host Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Television host Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
34 / 50
Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck shows off his creations. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck shows off his creations. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck shows off his creations. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
35 / 50
Syrian refugee Hala Kamil. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Syrian refugee Hala Kamil. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Syrian refugee Hala Kamil. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
36 / 50
Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
37 / 50
Actor Andrew Garfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Andrew Garfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actor Andrew Garfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
38 / 50
Actress and singer Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress and singer Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actress and singer Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
39 / 50
Allison Shroeder. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Allison Shroeder. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Allison Shroeder. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
40 / 50
Vince Vaughn and his wife Kyla Weber. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Vince Vaughn and his wife Kyla Weber. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Vince Vaughn and his wife Kyla Weber. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
41 / 50
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
42 / 50
Terrence Howard and guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Terrence Howard and guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Terrence Howard and guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
43 / 50
Ginnifer Goodwin wearing Zuhair Murad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ginnifer Goodwin wearing Zuhair Murad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Ginnifer Goodwin wearing Zuhair Murad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
44 / 50
Singer Mica Levi, stage name Micachu. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer Mica Levi, stage name Micachu. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Singer Mica Levi, stage name Micachu. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
45 / 50
Actor John Cho and Kerri Higuchi. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor John Cho and Kerri Higuchi. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actor John Cho and Kerri Higuchi. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
46 / 50
Bernard Gariepy Strobl and a guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bernard Gariepy Strobl and a guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Bernard Gariepy Strobl and a guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
47 / 50
Directors Martin Butler (L) and Bentley Dean (R) pose with cast members from Australia�s Best Foreign Language Film nominee Tanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Directors Martin Butler (L) and Bentley Dean (R) pose with cast members from Australia�s Best Foreign Language Film nominee Tanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Directors Martin Butler (L) and Bentley Dean (R) pose with cast members from Australia�s Best Foreign Language Film nominee Tanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
48 / 50
Actor Lucas Hedges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Lucas Hedges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Actor Lucas Hedges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
49 / 50
Dakota Johnson and Taraji P. Henson arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dakota Johnson and Taraji P. Henson arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Dakota Johnson and Taraji P. Henson arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Bill Paxton: 1955 - 2017

Bill Paxton: 1955 - 2017

Next Slideshows

Bill Paxton: 1955 - 2017

Bill Paxton: 1955 - 2017

Bill Paxton, who rose to stardom with roles in Hollywood blockbusters, has died after complications from surgery.

Feb 26 2017
Best of the BRIT Awards

Best of the BRIT Awards

Highlights from the BRIT Awards in London.

Feb 22 2017
Know your Oscar hosts

Know your Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

Feb 22 2017
Highlights from London Fashion Week

Highlights from London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Feb 21 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast