Oscars red carpet
Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emma Stone. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Halle Barry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Dakota Johnson wears Gucci REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Ruth Negga. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother Luz Towns-Miranda. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Model Karlie Kloss wearing a white cape gown by Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Swedish actress Alicia Vikander wearing Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Emma Roberts wears vintage Armani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kirsten Dunst wears Dior. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Blanca Blanco. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Auli'i Cravalho. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sofia Boutella wearing a Chanel dress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Darby Stanchfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hailee Steinfeld poses for photographers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Judd Apatow watches his wife Leslie Mann wearing Zac Posen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Jackie Chan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television host Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck shows off his creations. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Syrian refugee Hala Kamil. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Andrew Garfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress and singer Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Allison Shroeder. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Vince Vaughn and his wife Kyla Weber. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Terrence Howard and guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ginnifer Goodwin wearing Zuhair Murad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Mica Levi, stage name Micachu. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor John Cho and Kerri Higuchi. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bernard Gariepy Strobl and a guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Directors Martin Butler (L) and Bentley Dean (R) pose with cast members from Australia�s Best Foreign Language Film nominee Tanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Lucas Hedges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dakota Johnson and Taraji P. Henson arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
