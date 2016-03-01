Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 1, 2016

Oscars red carpet

Presenter Charlize Theron wearing Dior arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kate Winslet, wearing Ralph Lauren and nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Steve Jobs," and Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Revenant," arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jennifer Lawrence, wearing Dior Haute Couture and nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Joy," arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Julianne Moore arrives wearing Chanel. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Saoirse Ronan, nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Brooklyn," arrives wearing a Calvin Klein Collection gown. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Rooney Mara, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Carol," arrives wearing Givenchy Haute Couture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Jennifer Garner poses wearing Versace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cate Blanchett, nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Carol," arrives wearing Armani Prive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Julianne Moore arrives wearing Chanel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Emily Blunt arrives wearing Prada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Rachel McAdams, wearing August Getty Atelier and nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Spotlight," arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives in Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Daisy Ridley arrives wearing Chanel Haute Couture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

ActressTina Fey arrives wearing Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Sarah Silverman arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Lady Gaga wears Brandon Maxwell as she arrives with boyfriend Taylor Kinney. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Michael Keaton arrives. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Amy Poehler arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Sofia Vergara poses wearing Marchesa. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Television presenter Kelly Ripa wearing Dennis Basso arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Musician Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Mindy Kaling arrives wearing Elizabeth Kennedy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Priyanka Chopra arrives wearing Zuhair Murad. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christian Bale, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Big Short," arrives with wife Sibi Blazic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Oliva Wilde arrives wearing Valentino. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alicia Vikander, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in "Danish Girl," wears a yellow Louis Vuitton gown. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Eddie Redmayne, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Danish Girl," arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Whoopi Goldberg and daughter Alex Martin. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Jared Leto arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Kevin Hart arrives with wife Torrei Hart. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chinese actress Jane Wu arrives. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Sophie Turner poses as she arrives wearing Galvan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Patricia Arquette arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Matt Damon, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Martian," arrives with his wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Margot Robbie arrives wearing Diane von Furstenberg. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sylvester Stallone, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Creed," and wife Jennifer Flavin. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Kerry Washington arrives wearing Versace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

