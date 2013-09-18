Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 18, 2013 | 5:10pm EDT

Ottawa train collision

<p>Investigators examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Investigators examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Investigators examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
1 / 15
<p>Police examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Police examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Police examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
2 / 15
<p>An investigator examines the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

An investigator examines the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An investigator examines the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
3 / 15
<p>Emergency workers gather at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable</p>

Emergency workers gather at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Emergency workers gather at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Close
4 / 15
<p>Emergency workers cover bodies at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable</p>

Emergency workers cover bodies at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Emergency workers cover bodies at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Close
5 / 15
<p>Emergency workers take a person away at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Emergency workers take a person away at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Emergency workers take a person away at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
6 / 15
<p>Emergency workers gather at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable</p>

Emergency workers gather at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Emergency workers gather at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Close
7 / 15
<p>A man carries a child at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

A man carries a child at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A man carries a child at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
8 / 15
<p>Emergency workers take a person away on a stretcher at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Emergency workers take a person away on a stretcher at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Emergency workers take a person away on a stretcher at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
9 / 15
<p>An official takes pictures of the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

An official takes pictures of the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An official takes pictures of the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
10 / 15
<p>A firefighter disposes of hazardous material at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable</p>

A firefighter disposes of hazardous material at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A firefighter disposes of hazardous material at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Close
11 / 15
<p>A firefighter walks in front of the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

A firefighter walks in front of the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A firefighter walks in front of the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
12 / 15
<p>Emergency workers carry an injured person away on a stretcher at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Emergency workers carry an injured person away on a stretcher at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Emergency workers carry an injured person away on a stretcher at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
13 / 15
<p>Police examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Police examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Police examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
14 / 15
<p>Officials work at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Officials work at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Officials work at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Camping festival in China

Camping festival in China

Next Slideshows

Camping festival in China

Camping festival in China

Campers pitch their tents during an international camping festival on Mount Wugongshan in China. The event attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over the...

Sep 18 2013
Occupy anniversary

Occupy anniversary

The populist movement marks its second anniversary.

Sep 17 2013
Dungeon of horrors

Dungeon of horrors

A British man admits to planning to kidnap, torture and eat at least one child in the sound-proofed dungeon he built in his Massachusetts home.

Sep 17 2013
Colorado floods from above

Colorado floods from above

Photographer Rick Wilking takes a flight over the flood waters in Colorado.

Sep 17 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast