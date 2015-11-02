Our home in space

A crescent moon rises over the cusp of the Earth's atmosphere in this picture taken by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata onboard the International Space Station on February 1, 2014. Distinct colors are visible because the...more

A crescent moon rises over the cusp of the Earth's atmosphere in this picture taken by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata onboard the International Space Station on February 1, 2014. Distinct colors are visible because the dominant gases and particles in each layer of the atmosphere act as prisms, filtering out certain colors of light. REUTERS/NASA

