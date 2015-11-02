Our home in space
A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station on June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA
Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTERS/NASA
Siberia's Lake Baikal is pictured in this photo taken by astronaut Chris Hadfield on February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
The International Space Station is seen from the space shuttle Discovery after the undocking of the two spacecraft on March 7, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center
Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA
Astronaut Dave Wolf transports the Linear Drive Unit and two other parts to the station's External Stowage Platform 3 for long-term storage on July 20, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
A Russian cosmonaut during a mission in open space outside the International Space Station on August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Roscosmos
One of two Soyuz spacecrafts docked with the International Space Station on July 25, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the...more
Astronaut Chris Cassidy inside the Cupola using a 400mm lens on a digital still camera to photograph a target of opportunity on Earth, some 250 miles below, on June 10, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
The space shuttle Endeavour silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station on February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, work on the orbiter's middeck on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Backdropped by Earth's horizon and the blackness of space, a portion of the International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by a crew member aboard the station in this photo released by NASA and taken February 15, 2010....more
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean, taken from aboard the International Space Station a few hundred miles east of Easter Island on May 9, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata begins a workout on the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device in the Unity node on March 21, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station on September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
A large mass of storm clouds over the Atlantic Ocean near Brazil and the Equator taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station on July 4, 2013. A Russian spacecraft, docked to the orbiting outpost, partially covers a small patch of...more
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station on May 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
A crescent moon rises over the cusp of the Earth's atmosphere in this picture taken by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata onboard the International Space Station on February 1, 2014. Distinct colors are visible because the...more
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity on July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
