Pictures | Wed Apr 27, 2016 | 7:35pm EDT

Our home in space

Astronaut Chris Cassidy inside the Cupola aboard the International Space Station using a 400mm lens on a digital still camera to photograph a target of opportunity on Earth, some 250 miles below, on June 10, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2013
Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2013
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly corrals the supply of fresh fruit that arrived on the Kounotori 5 H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-5), August 25, 2015. Visiting cargo ships often carry a small cache of fresh food for crew members aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A zinnia flower blooms in the vegetable plant growth system, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Scott Kelly/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Siberia's Lake Baikal is pictured in this photo taken by astronaut Chris Hadfield on February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2013
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity on July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2013
NASA astronauts Scott Kelly (L) and Terry Virts (R) work on a Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) inside the Japanese Experiment Module, July 30, 2015. The CDRA system works to remove carbon dioxide from the cabin air, allowing for an environmentally safe crew cabin. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station on June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
A view of the food table located in the Russian Zvezda service module, April 8, 2015. Assorted food, drink and condiment packets are visible. REUTERS/NASA/Scott Kelly/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2011
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station on September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2012
Backdropped by Earth's horizon and the blackness of space, a portion of the International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by a crew member aboard the station in this photo released by NASA and taken February 15, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2010
Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2008
The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2011
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2009
The space shuttle Endeavour silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station on February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2010
Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata begins a workout on the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device in the Unity node on March 21, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2009
An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the background. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2011
