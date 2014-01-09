Our outpost in space

Astronaut James H. Newman waves during a spacewalk preparing for the release of the first combined elements of the ISS on November 20, 1998. The Russian-built Zarya module, with its solar array panel visible here, was launched into orbit on November 20, 1998. Two weeks later, December 4, 1998. NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launched Unity, the first U.S. piece of the complex. During three spacewalks on the STS-88 mission, the two space modules built on opposite sides of the planet were joined together in space, making the space station truly international. REUTERS/NASA