Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 15, 2012 | 4:30pm EDT

Our perilous oceans

<p>A girl watches waves in the ocean on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A girl watches waves in the ocean on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 15, 2012

A girl watches waves in the ocean on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, June 15, 2012

Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
2 / 20
<p>Sicilian fishermen take part in the traditional bluefin tuna mattanza in the village of Bonagia on the western coast of Sicily, June 07, 2003. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Sicilian fishermen take part in the traditional bluefin tuna mattanza in the village of Bonagia on the western coast of Sicily, June 07, 2003. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, June 15, 2012

Sicilian fishermen take part in the traditional bluefin tuna mattanza in the village of Bonagia on the western coast of Sicily, June 07, 2003. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
3 / 20
<p>A dead whale shark is lifted by a crane at a port in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 26, 2010. The whale shark suffocated to death after it accidentally got caught in a fish net, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

A dead whale shark is lifted by a crane at a port in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 26, 2010. The whale shark suffocated to death after it accidentally got caught in a fish net, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, June 15, 2012

A dead whale shark is lifted by a crane at a port in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 26, 2010. The whale shark suffocated to death after it accidentally got caught in a fish net, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 20
<p>An aerial shot shows disoriented dolphins drifting toward a beach in Bataan province, north of Manila, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Philippine Coastguard/Handout </p>

An aerial shot shows disoriented dolphins drifting toward a beach in Bataan province, north of Manila, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Philippine Coastguard/Handout

Friday, June 15, 2012

An aerial shot shows disoriented dolphins drifting toward a beach in Bataan province, north of Manila, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Philippine Coastguard/Handout

Close
5 / 20
<p>Spanish soldiers clean oil washed ashore from a sunken oil tanker near Carnota, on Spain's North-West Atlantic coast, January 9, 2003. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal </p>

Spanish soldiers clean oil washed ashore from a sunken oil tanker near Carnota, on Spain's North-West Atlantic coast, January 9, 2003. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Friday, June 15, 2012

Spanish soldiers clean oil washed ashore from a sunken oil tanker near Carnota, on Spain's North-West Atlantic coast, January 9, 2003. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
6 / 20
<p>Bystanders watch as a stranded bulk coal carrier burns off Cape Town's Blouberg beach, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Wessels </p>

Bystanders watch as a stranded bulk coal carrier burns off Cape Town's Blouberg beach, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Friday, June 15, 2012

Bystanders watch as a stranded bulk coal carrier burns off Cape Town's Blouberg beach, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Close
7 / 20
<p>Brazilian firemen try in vain to save a humpback whale that became stranded on Jurujuba beach, in the Rio de Janeiro suburb of Niteroi, August 10, 2004. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos </p>

Brazilian firemen try in vain to save a humpback whale that became stranded on Jurujuba beach, in the Rio de Janeiro suburb of Niteroi, August 10, 2004. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Friday, June 15, 2012

Brazilian firemen try in vain to save a humpback whale that became stranded on Jurujuba beach, in the Rio de Janeiro suburb of Niteroi, August 10, 2004. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Close
8 / 20
<p>A diver photographs a whale shark at Ningaloo Marine Park, off the coast of Western Australia, in an image released in November 2007. REUTERS/Rolex/Kurt Amsler/Handout </p>

A diver photographs a whale shark at Ningaloo Marine Park, off the coast of Western Australia, in an image released in November 2007. REUTERS/Rolex/Kurt Amsler/Handout

Friday, June 15, 2012

A diver photographs a whale shark at Ningaloo Marine Park, off the coast of Western Australia, in an image released in November 2007. REUTERS/Rolex/Kurt Amsler/Handout

Close
9 / 20
<p>Freshly-harvested Bluefin tunas are uploaded from a "tuna farm", off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Freshly-harvested Bluefin tunas are uploaded from a "tuna farm", off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, June 15, 2012

Freshly-harvested Bluefin tunas are uploaded from a "tuna farm", off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
10 / 20
<p>A small boat with fishermen aboard arrives to a fishing boat in Matosinhos, near Porto, February 8, 2010. REUTERS/ Nacho Doce </p>

A small boat with fishermen aboard arrives to a fishing boat in Matosinhos, near Porto, February 8, 2010. REUTERS/ Nacho Doce

Friday, June 15, 2012

A small boat with fishermen aboard arrives to a fishing boat in Matosinhos, near Porto, February 8, 2010. REUTERS/ Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 20
<p>At least 55 stranded false killer whales on a beach at sunrise, at Kommetjie near Cape Town, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Chad Chapman </p>

At least 55 stranded false killer whales on a beach at sunrise, at Kommetjie near Cape Town, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Chad Chapman

Friday, June 15, 2012

At least 55 stranded false killer whales on a beach at sunrise, at Kommetjie near Cape Town, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Chad Chapman

Close
12 / 20
<p>A man carries a shark through the streets of Mogadishu, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

A man carries a shark through the streets of Mogadishu, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Friday, June 15, 2012

A man carries a shark through the streets of Mogadishu, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
13 / 20
<p>Fish transport ships lie close to a tuna cage off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Fish transport ships lie close to a tuna cage off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, June 15, 2012

Fish transport ships lie close to a tuna cage off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
14 / 20
<p>A fisherman pulls a net to bring sardines onto a fishing boat using the purse seine fishing method at high seas in Matosinhos, near Porto in the northern Portugal, February 8 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A fisherman pulls a net to bring sardines onto a fishing boat using the purse seine fishing method at high seas in Matosinhos, near Porto in the northern Portugal, February 8 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 15, 2012

A fisherman pulls a net to bring sardines onto a fishing boat using the purse seine fishing method at high seas in Matosinhos, near Porto in the northern Portugal, February 8 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 20
<p>The carcass of a Fin whale is tied to a whaling ship as it anchors near a processing plant in Hvalfjordur, Iceland, June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson </p>

The carcass of a Fin whale is tied to a whaling ship as it anchors near a processing plant in Hvalfjordur, Iceland, June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

Friday, June 15, 2012

The carcass of a Fin whale is tied to a whaling ship as it anchors near a processing plant in Hvalfjordur, Iceland, June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

Close
16 / 20
<p>An aircraft releases oil dispersant over an oil discharge at the Deepwater Horizon, off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2010 photograph. REUTERS/Stephen Lehmann/U.S. Coast Guard/handout </p>

An aircraft releases oil dispersant over an oil discharge at the Deepwater Horizon, off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2010 photograph. REUTERS/Stephen Lehmann/U.S. Coast Guard/handout

Friday, June 15, 2012

An aircraft releases oil dispersant over an oil discharge at the Deepwater Horizon, off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2010 photograph. REUTERS/Stephen Lehmann/U.S. Coast Guard/handout

Close
17 / 20
<p>More than 120 slaughtered pilot whales are seen in the harbor of Torshavn, in the Faroe Islands, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Andrija Ilic </p>

More than 120 slaughtered pilot whales are seen in the harbor of Torshavn, in the Faroe Islands, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Andrija Ilic

Friday, June 15, 2012

More than 120 slaughtered pilot whales are seen in the harbor of Torshavn, in the Faroe Islands, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Andrija Ilic

Close
18 / 20
<p>A lone fisherman stands atop a rock outcrop below Sydney's North head at dawn, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A lone fisherman stands atop a rock outcrop below Sydney's North head at dawn, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, June 15, 2012

A lone fisherman stands atop a rock outcrop below Sydney's North head at dawn, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
19 / 20
<p>Oil surrounds the bulk coal carrier Shen Neng I, east of Great Keppel Island, near Australia's Great Barrier Reef, April 4, 2010. REUTERS/Maritime Safety Queensland/Handout </p>

Oil surrounds the bulk coal carrier Shen Neng I, east of Great Keppel Island, near Australia's Great Barrier Reef, April 4, 2010. REUTERS/Maritime Safety Queensland/Handout

Friday, June 15, 2012

Oil surrounds the bulk coal carrier Shen Neng I, east of Great Keppel Island, near Australia's Great Barrier Reef, April 4, 2010. REUTERS/Maritime Safety Queensland/Handout

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Greek street art

Greek street art

Next Slideshows

Greek street art

Greek street art

Graffiti covered walls paint the streets of Greece.

Jun 15 2012
Street photography: Spain

Street photography: Spain

Daily life on the streets of the indebted euro zone nation.

Jun 14 2012
Styles of Dakar

Styles of Dakar

Backstage at Dakar Fashion Week in Senegal.

Jun 18 2012
The Angels of Parmesan

The Angels of Parmesan

A special firemen force called "The Angels of Parmesan" are rescuing parmesan cheese, damaged in recent earthquakes in northern Italy.

Jun 14 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast