Our planet Earth
The big island of Hawaii in an image taken by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/USGS/Handout via Reuters
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A satellite image shows Arctic summer sea ice in September 2007. REUTERS/NASA
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
The aurora australis during a geomagnetic storm most likely caused by a coronal mass ejection from the Sun as seen from The International Space Station, May 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis...more
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes
A detailed true-color image of Earth produced using a collection of satellite-based observations and stitching of the land surface, oceans, sea ice, and clouds into a seamless, true-color mosaic. REUTERS/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is seen from a seaplane. REUTERS/Kham
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula in a photo taken by Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, March 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Tatshenshini-Alsek Park is seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Layers of Earth's atmosphere, brightly colored as the sun sets, are featured in a photo taken by a STS-127 crew member on the Space Shuttle Endeavour, July 2009. REUTERS/NASA
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A view of the sun as it rises above the earth, taken from the International Space Station, July 2009. REUTERS/NASA
An aerial view of a public cemetery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tropical Storm Katia over the Atlantic Ocean, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/NOAA/GOES Project
