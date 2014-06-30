Out and proud

Lauren McNamara rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival as a representative of Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman who formerly went by the name Bradley Manning, June 29, 2014. Manning was selected as honorary grand marshal of the parade, but...more

Lauren McNamara rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival as a representative of Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman who formerly went by the name Bradley Manning, June 29, 2014. Manning was selected as honorary grand marshal of the parade, but was unable to attend due to her incarceration. Last year, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for providing more than 700,000 documents, videos, diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts to WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of classified materials in U.S. history. REUTERS/Noah Berger

