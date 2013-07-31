Outback border control

A river and its estuaries are seen surrounded by mangroves in Arnhem Land in Australia's Northern Territory July 15, 2013. Australia's North West Mobile Force, known as NORFORCE, is a surveillance unit that employs ancient Aboriginal skills to help in the seemingly impossible task of patrolling the country's vast northwest coast. NORFORCE's area of operations is about 1.8 million square km (700,000 square miles), covering the Northern Territory and the north of Western Australia. Aboriginal reservists make up a large proportion of the 600-strong unit, and bring to bear their knowledge of the land and the food it can provide. Fish, shellfish, turtle eggs and even insects supplement rations during the patrol, which is on the lookout for illegal foreign fishing vessels and drug smugglers, as well as people smugglers from neighboring Indonesia. REUTERS/David Gray