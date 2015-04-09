Edition:
Outrage in South Carolina

Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement, uses a bull horn to make a point during a news conference with North Charleston Police and Government officials in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Rev. Arthur Prioleau of Goose Creek, South Carolina, carries a sign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. Demonstrators rallied on Wednesday against what they described as a culture of police brutality in South Carolina in the case of white officer Michael Slager, who was caught on video killing 50-year-old Walter Scott, a black man, by shooting him in the back as Scott ran away after a traffic stop. Slager was charged on Tuesday with murder in the death of Scott. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager (R) is seen shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in this still image from video in North Charleston, South Carolina taken April 4, 2015. REUTERS/HANDOUT via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement uses a bull horn to make a point during a news conference with North Charleston Police and Government officials in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Jerome Taylor of North Charleston, South Carolina holds signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
North Charleston mayor Keith Summey speaks during a news conference in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Community members and the media look on during a news conference with North Charleston police and government officials in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads the protest at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A police officer watches protestors at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads the protest at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
North Charleston police chief Eddie Driggers scratches his head during a news conference in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Ryan Newallo of Atlanta holds a sign with an image of Trayvon Martin at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Jacques Hamilton of North Charleston holds a sign at a news conference with North Charleston Police and government officials in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Protesters carry a sign with an image of Trayvon Martin at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Protesters hold signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
