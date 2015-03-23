Outrage over Afghan woman's lynching
Afghan women's rights activists carry the coffin of Farkhunda, an Afghan woman who was beaten to death and set alight on fire after she was accused of burning a Koran, during her burial ceremony in Kabul March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Mobile phone footage circulating on social media shows police at the scene did not save the 27-year-old woman, Farkhunda, who was beaten with sticks and set on fire by a crowd of men in central Kabul in broad daylight on Thursday. REUTERS/Mohammad...more
A man prepares the grave for burial in Kabul March 22, 2015. The woman was wrongly accused, Afghanistan's top criminal investigator said on Sunday. "Last night I went through all documents and evidence once again, but I couldn�t find any evidence to...more
Afghan men look at the site where an Afghan woman was beaten to death and her body set on fire in Kabul, March 20, 2015. The killing was condemned by the Afghan president and other officials, but also drew praise from some quarters, including from a...more
Afghan women's rights activists chant slogans during the funeral in Kabul March 22, 2015. Farkhunda was a teacher of Islamic studies, according to her brother, who denied earlier family statements to police that she had been mentally ill for many...more
Afghan women's rights activists mourn during the burial ceremony of Farkhunda in Kabul March 22, 2015. Hundreds of people attended her funeral on Sunday chanting "we want justice" and her coffin was carried by women. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans from the Hmbastagi party (Solidarity Party of Afghanistan) wear masks during a protest to condemn the killing Farkhunda in Kabul March 23, 2015. The top criminal investigator promised to punish all those involved and said 13 people, including...more
Afghan women's rights activists carry the coffin of Farkhunda in Kabul March 22, 2015. The United States and other countries have spent millions of dollars in Afghanistan on promoting the rule of law, justice and women's rights since the Taliban were...more
Afghan women's rights activists mourn during the funeral in Kabul March 22, 2015. Under the strict Islamist rule of the Taliban, women could neither attend school nor were they allowed to work, and were forbidden from leaving the house without a male...more
Afghans pray near the coffin of Farkhunda in Kabul March 22, 2015. The last decade has seen much progress: Millions of girls now attend school and women can enter employment, particularly in major cities. But in some rural areas, little has changed...more
Afghan women's rights activists take part in a burial ceremony for Farkhunda in Kabul March 22, 2015. Anger among Afghans over Koran desecration has boiled over into violence several times. In 2011, riots killed seven U.N. staff after an American...more
Afghans from the Hmbastagi party (Solidarity Party of Afghanistan) wear masks during a protest to condemn the killing of Farkhunda in Kabul March 23, 2015. While Afghanistan is struggling to emerge from the suppression of women under Taliban rule...more
Afghan women's rights activists mourn during the burial of Farkhunda in Kabul March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
