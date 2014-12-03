Edition:
Outrage over missing students

A police vehicle set on fire by CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members is seen burning during a protest outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member loots a vending machine during a protest at the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A demonstrator throws a firebomb at the windows of an ATM facility during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member walks with a replica rifle during a protest in Chilpancingo.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Demonstrators run from riot police amidst the smoke from a fire extinguisher during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A demonstrator with the number 43, in reference to the 43 missing trainee teachers, painted on her face, participates in a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Demonstrators hold a sign during a protest in Monterrey.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Demonstrators participate in a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member breaks a window of a police vehicle during a protest outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Demonstrators holds a sign reading "From Ayotzinapa to Ferguson, the same pain" during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Members of the NGO Independent Space Marabunta (Espacio Libre Independiente Marabunta) (C, with red caps) separate demonstrators from riot police during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Empty school desks are lined up along a street during a protest in Ciudad Juarez.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Demonstrators cry while standing underneath the Angel of Independence during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A protester pushing his bicycle yells slogans while walking underneath a red cloth during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask participates in a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Demonstrators prepare a lantern next to a sign reading "Pena Nieto Out" during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A demonstrator holds up his hand with the number 43 written on it during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members take over a police vehicle during a demonstration in Iguala.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members are seen atop a police vehicle during a demonstration in Chilpancingo.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A masked protester runs from a vandalized ATM facility during a protest in Mexico City.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
