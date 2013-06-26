Outside the Supreme Court
Michael Knaapen (L) and his husband John Becker, both of Wisconsin, react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act outside the Supreme Court, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Kristin Perry (L) and Sandra Stier arrive for an expected decision in their case challenging the constitutionality of California's Proposition 8 banning same-sex marriage outside the Supreme Court, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Chase Hardin (L) and Sam Knode (2nd L) join gay marriage supporters and court watchers outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Onlookers applaud as a news assistant sprints out of the Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
News microphones wait to capture reactions from Supreme Court rulings outside the court in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW MEDIA)
Interns from the NAACP hold signs as civil rights experts speak to reporters after the Supreme Court struck down part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gay marriage supporter Vin Testa waves a rainbow flag outside the court building in Washington, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jeff Zarrillo (2nd L) and Paul Katami (C), plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, smile at reporters as they depart after the Supreme Court's rulings did not yet include their case in Washington, June 24, 2013....more
A television news producer sprints down the steps from the Supreme Court building with their printed rulings in cases heard earlier this year in Washington, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Court watchers and reporters wait outside the Supreme Court building for news of their rulings in cases heard earlier this year in Washington, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
