Overloaded
Men use ropes to try and right a supply truck overloaded with wheat straw, used as animal feed, along a road in Dargai, in the Malakand district, northwest of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A traffic jam, one of five key issues Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outlined in his Al Nhada project, is pictured in old Cairo, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An overcrowded train leaves Dhaka's Airport rail station ahead of the Muslim festival Eid-al-Adha, December 20, 2007. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
A man rides a tricycle loaded with lounge chairs along a road in Beijing June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A man transports used empty plastic cans on a horse cart to a junkyard at Panchkula in the northern Indian state of Haryana, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A bus is driven past a market in Maidan Shahr, capital of Wardak Province, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A porter loads baskets specially used to carry vegetables and fruits, on top of a bus near a vegetable market in Kathmandu, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A recyclable materials collector stands in front of her overloaded tricycle on a main street in central Beijing, March 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Residents ride on a pick-up truck that supplies milk and other items in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A passenger carries his belongings at a railway station in Kunming, Yunnan province January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman carries styrofoam for recycling on her bicycle in a street in Shanghai October 5, 2006. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
A porter carries goods on his head as he walks along a street in Mumbai January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man loads rice straw on his horse-cart in Thuan Thanh district, 30 km (18.6 miles) from Hanoi, June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Kham
A man pulls a cart loaded with recyclable materials amid heavy rain in Nanjing, Jiangsu province July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A porter carries a set of sofas as Maoist activists blocked roads throughout the country for two hours in protest against President Dr. Ram Baran Yadav in Kathmandu, June 9, 2009. REUTERS/Deepa Shrestha
A man transports fodder on his bullock cart on the outskirts of Faisalabad, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain
An Indian laborer pulls his overloaded handcart on a road in the western Indian city of Bombay, July 14, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
North Koreans look at a Chinese boat for tourists on Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A woman labourer carries bricks at a brick factory on International Women's Day in Jirania village on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
