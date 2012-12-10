Edition:
United States
Mon Dec 10, 2012

Pacquiao knocked out

<p>Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico connects on Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Marquez sensationally knocked out Pacquiao in the sixth round of their non-title welterweight bout on Saturday, getting his first win over the Filipino in four attempts. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, December 10, 2012

<p>Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines fights Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines takes a punch from Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines is knocked down by Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico in the third round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines is treated in his corner between rounds during his welterweight fight against Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Referee Kenny Bayless gives a count to Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico after Marquez was knocked down by Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in the fifth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico takes a punch from Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines lands a punch on Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Marquez went on to win with a sixth-round knockout. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BOXING)</p>

<p>Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico listens to his trainer Nacho Beristain between rounds during his welterweight fight against Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (front) is knocked out by a punch from Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during the sixth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Juan Manuel Marquez (R) of Mexico steps away after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (bottom) in the 6th round during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico is directed to a neutral corner after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, during the sixth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Referee Kenny Bayless looks over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines after he was knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Boxing promoter Fernando Beltran is at left. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

