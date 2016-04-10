Pacquiao vs. Bradley
Timothy Bradley throws a punch as Manny Pacquiao defends at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Manny Pacquiao lands a punch to bring down Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Manny Pacquiao moves in with a punch against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Manny Pacquiao throws a punch as Timothy Bradley defends. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Timothy Bradley falls after he is hit by Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Timothy Bradley falls after he is hit by Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Manny Pacquiao throws a punch as Timothy Bradley defends. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Manny Pacquiao lands a punch against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Manny Pacquiao hits Timothy Bradley to bring him down. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Timothy Bradley throws a punch as Manny Pacquiao defends. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Manny Pacquiao moves in with a punch against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Manny Pacquiao speaks with media following his victory against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Manny Pacquiao returns to his corner following his fight against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Timothy Bradley reacts following his fight against Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Manny Pacquiao celebrates his victory against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
