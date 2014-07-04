Edition:
Painted bodies

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. The event takes place from July 4 to 6 at lake Worthersee in Austria's southern Carinthia province. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

An artists paints a model during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Models pose during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Models pose during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

