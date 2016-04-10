Painting away the border
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Volunteers Dan Watman, Brooke Collins, Maria Teresa Fernandez, Genaro Fernandez and Ana Lucia Lopez paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence to give it the illusion of transparency in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez paints the border fence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Volunteers paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Artist Maria Teresa Fernandez paints a political slogan on the border fence with Brooke Collins, (back) in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Part of the border fence is seen after artist Ana Teresa Fernandez and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" painted it, to give it the illusion of transparency in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Volunteers Brooke Collins (L) and Ana Lucia Lopez paint the border fence, while two doves sit on top of the wall in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Genaro Fernandez (L) and Dan Watman prepare to paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Volunteers paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Genaro Fernandez paints the border fence with Brooke Collins and Dan Watman, in back, in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Artist Maria Teresa Fernandez paints the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Next Slideshows
Pacquiao vs. Bradley
Manny Pacquiao takes on Timothy Bradley in Las Vegas.
Drought and hunger in Africa
People face hunger in large parts of Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern.
American Idol Grand Finale
Memorable moments at the American Idol Grand Finale.
The art of Shaolin
Mesmerizing demonstrations of Shaolin Kung Fu.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.