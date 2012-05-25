Painting the streets orange
Graffiti artists decorate the orange tarpaulin on a house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. In several cities, fans of the Netherlands' national soccer team have already started their preparations for the Euro 2012 soccer championship....more
Graffiti artists decorate the orange tarpaulin on a house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. In several cities, fans of the Netherlands' national soccer team have already started their preparations for the Euro 2012 soccer championship. Streets are rapidly changing into an orange landscape as fans show their appreciation. In Helmond, south of the Netherlands, the inhabitants of Jan Tooropstrat have decorated their streets with over 4 km (2.49 miles) of red, white and orange flags. Fans predicted the streets will remain orange until after the final of the Euro 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A statue of a lion, the symbol of the Dutch national soccer team, is seen painted in the national colours in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A statue of a lion, the symbol of the Dutch national soccer team, is seen painted in the national colours in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Joop de Jong and Joey van Dam sit in front of their house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Joop de Jong and Joey van Dam sit in front of their house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
People sit in front of their house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
People sit in front of their house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A giant Netherlands' national flag covers the wall of a house at Jan Tooropstraat in Helmond May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A giant Netherlands' national flag covers the wall of a house at Jan Tooropstraat in Helmond May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A woman rides her bicycle past a house decorated with Euro-related flags on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A woman rides her bicycle past a house decorated with Euro-related flags on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Joop de Jong (L) and Joey van Dam sit in front of their house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Joop de Jong (L) and Joey van Dam sit in front of their house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Two girls ride their bicycles in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Two girls ride their bicycles in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Joop van de Pol (R) and his son Ron enjoy the shade in front ot their house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Joop van de Pol (R) and his son Ron enjoy the shade in front ot their house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Gerrie de Jager stands in front of her house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Gerrie de Jager stands in front of her house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A view shows the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A view shows the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A large flag used by supporters of the Dutch National soccer team hangs at the beginning of the Vlierboomstraat in Utrecht in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A large flag used by supporters of the Dutch National soccer team hangs at the beginning of the Vlierboomstraat in Utrecht in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Thousands of orange flags decorate the houses at Jan Tooropstraat in Helmond May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Thousands of orange flags decorate the houses at Jan Tooropstraat in Helmond May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A man rides his segway past a house decorated with Euro-related flags on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A man rides his segway past a house decorated with Euro-related flags on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A woman rides her bicycle past orange decorated houses in the Vlierboomstraat in Utrecht in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A woman rides her bicycle past orange decorated houses in the Vlierboomstraat in Utrecht in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Next Slideshows
Operation Eager Lion
U.S. special ops teams lead 12,000 troops from 18 countries in a military exercise on the Saudi Arabia-Jordan border.
Egypt votes
Egyptians vote in their first free election in decades.
Actors demand genocide trial
Actors stage a performance outside the Supreme Court of Justice to demand a genocide trial for crimes during the internal armed conflict (1960-1996) in...
Joining the Afghan army
Shreen Mohammad joins the Afghan National Army.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.