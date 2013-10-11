Painting with tears
Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. Granato paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out...
Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. Granato paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a canvas. Granato sends each customer of his artwork a video that demonstrates how he has made the painting they have bought, and explains that the paints he uses do not hurt his eyes. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato inhales paint as he prepares to paint at his studio in Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Argentine painter Leandro Granato prepares a canvas to paint at his studio in Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato shows one of his works at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
