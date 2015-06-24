Edition:
Pakistan heat wave kills hundreds

A policeman sprinkles water on a colleague, who collapsed due to the heat, in a police van outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. A heat wave has killed more than 780 people in the southern city of Karachi over the past four days. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A relative (R) waits while volunteers search for a body of a deceased among people who died due to an intense heat wave, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A volunteer prepares a coffin of a deceased who died due to an intense heat wave, before handing over to relatives, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A woman wets her burqa to cool her father's head outside the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A woman uses a piece of cardboard to fan her son, while waiting for their turn for a medical checkup, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man cools off under a public tap, while others wait to fill their bottles, during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
People receive drinking water from a volunteer at a stall, set up outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Relatives sit beside a body of a deceased who died due to an intense heat wave, while waiting for an ambulance, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A woman wets her face to cool off, while sitting outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A woman sprinkles water on her feet to cool off in the heat in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Men sleep in shade under a bridge during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A man uses a hand-held fan to cool down his son, while waiting for their turn for a medical checkup, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A volunteer sits beside a window, while waiting for the relatives of a deceased who died due to intense hot weather to collect the body, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A man takes bath to cool off in a river during a hot day in Peshawar, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man, who collapsed due to the heat, lies on a stretcher with his belongings of sandals and water bottles, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A child grabs her mother's scarf as they are both covered with a water-soaked towel, to beat the heat, in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
People buy ice blocks from a vendor along a road during a heat wave in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A family visits Clifton beach during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
