Pictures | Fri Apr 20, 2012

Pakistan plane crash

<p>A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash is consoled by family members at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash is consoled by family members at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Friday, April 20, 2012

A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash is consoled by family members at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>Aviation officials stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Aviation officials stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Friday, April 20, 2012

Aviation officials stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash mourns at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash mourns at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Friday, April 20, 2012

A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash mourns at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>A field where a Boeing 737 airliner crashed is seen at night Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad </p>

A field where a Boeing 737 airliner crashed is seen at night Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad

Friday, April 20, 2012

A field where a Boeing 737 airliner crashed is seen at night Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad

<p>Bhoja Air employees sit behind computers in a ticket booth at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

Bhoja Air employees sit behind computers in a ticket booth at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Friday, April 20, 2012

Bhoja Air employees sit behind computers in a ticket booth at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>Relatives of passengers of the Bhoja Air passenger plane which crashed look on as hospital workers transport bodies of victims recovered from the plane wreckage in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway </p>

Relatives of passengers of the Bhoja Air passenger plane which crashed look on as hospital workers transport bodies of victims recovered from the plane wreckage in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway

Friday, April 20, 2012

Relatives of passengers of the Bhoja Air passenger plane which crashed look on as hospital workers transport bodies of victims recovered from the plane wreckage in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway

<p>Rescue workers carry the body of a victim retrieved from the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed </p>

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim retrieved from the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Friday, April 20, 2012

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim retrieved from the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Family members of the passengers of the Bhoja Air airliner crash console one another at Jinnah International airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Family members of the passengers of the Bhoja Air airliner crash console one another at Jinnah International airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Friday, April 20, 2012

Family members of the passengers of the Bhoja Air airliner crash console one another at Jinnah International airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>Qamar (R), an uncle of a newly married couple who are victims of the Bhoja Air airliner crash, is consoled by a Civil Aviation Authority official at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

Qamar (R), an uncle of a newly married couple who are victims of the Bhoja Air airliner crash, is consoled by a Civil Aviation Authority official at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Friday, April 20, 2012

Qamar (R), an uncle of a newly married couple who are victims of the Bhoja Air airliner crash, is consoled by a Civil Aviation Authority official at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>An army soldier walks through the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad </p>

An army soldier walks through the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad

Friday, April 20, 2012

An army soldier walks through the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad

<p>Aviation officials place blankets over bodies recovered from the crash site of a Boeing 737 airliner in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad</p>

Aviation officials place blankets over bodies recovered from the crash site of a Boeing 737 airliner in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad

Friday, April 20, 2012

Aviation officials place blankets over bodies recovered from the crash site of a Boeing 737 airliner in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad

<p>Relatives of victims of the Bhoja Air airliner crash console each other at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

Relatives of victims of the Bhoja Air airliner crash console each other at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Friday, April 20, 2012

Relatives of victims of the Bhoja Air airliner crash console each other at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash mourns at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash mourns at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Friday, April 20, 2012

A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash mourns at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>A security official yells for help as rescue workers search through the wreckage of the Bhoja Air passenger plane which crashed on the outskirts of Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed </p>

A security official yells for help as rescue workers search through the wreckage of the Bhoja Air passenger plane which crashed on the outskirts of Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Friday, April 20, 2012

A security official yells for help as rescue workers search through the wreckage of the Bhoja Air passenger plane which crashed on the outskirts of Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Police, media and residents stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Police, media and residents stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Friday, April 20, 2012

Police, media and residents stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

