Pakistan's deadly heat wave
A man reacts while being pushed on a stretcher, after receiving treatment for heatstroke, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Men and children stand together as they look at the bodies of people who died due to an intense heat wave, during a mass burial at Edhi Foundation graveyard in Karachi, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy stands while looking outside a window of a building, built in the British Raj era, due to the heat during a power outage in Karachi, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Volunteers cover their heads with water-soaked towels, to beat the heat, while distributing water bottles, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People are seen bathing while others cool off from the heat as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Volunteers bury bodies of people who died due to an intense heat wave, during a mass burial at Edhi Foundation graveyard in Karachi, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man pours water on his head to cool off from the heat in Karachi, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A policeman sprinkles water on a colleague, who collapsed due to the heat, in a police van outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A relative (R) waits while volunteers search for a body of a deceased among people who died due to an intense heat wave, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A volunteer prepares a coffin of a deceased who died due to an intense heat wave, before handing over to relatives, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman wets her burqa to cool her father's head outside the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman uses a piece of cardboard to fan her son, while waiting for their turn for a medical checkup, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man cools off under a public tap, while others wait to fill their bottles, during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A volunteer distributes water bottles to commuters along a road during the intense hot weather in Karachi, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Labourers build mass graves to bury victims of the intense heat wave in Karachi, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/ Athar Hussain
People receive drinking water from a volunteer at a stall, set up outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Relatives sit beside a body of a deceased who died due to an intense heat wave, while waiting for an ambulance, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman wets her face to cool off, while sitting outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman sprinkles water on her feet to cool off in the heat in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Men sleep in shade under a bridge during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man uses a hand-held fan to cool down his son, while waiting for their turn for a medical checkup, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A volunteer sits beside a window, while waiting for the relatives of a deceased who died due to intense hot weather to collect the body, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man takes bath to cool off in a river during a hot day in Peshawar, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A man, who collapsed due to the heat, lies on a stretcher with his belongings of sandals and water bottles, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
