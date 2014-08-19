Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 19, 2014 | 7:35pm EDT

Pakistan's Freedom March

Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry a man injured by a rubber bullet, during a Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry a man injured by a rubber bullet, during a Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry a man injured by a rubber bullet, during a Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
1 / 27
Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, participate during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, participate during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, participate during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
2 / 27
Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, climb on container barricades as they participate during a Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, climb on container barricades as they participate during a Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, climb on container barricades as they participate during a Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
3 / 27
A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses a bolt cutter to remove the container barricades during Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses a bolt cutter to remove the container barricades during Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses a bolt cutter to remove the container barricades during Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
4 / 27
Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gestures to his supporters from the window of a container while addressing them outside the parliament house in Islamabad August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gestures to his supporters from the window of a container while addressing them outside the parliament house in Islamabad August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gestures to his supporters from the window of a container while addressing them outside the parliament house in Islamabad August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
5 / 27
A supporter of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a mask as he stands with others in front of container barricades during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a mask as he stands with others in front of container barricades during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A supporter of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a mask as he stands with others in front of container barricades during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
6 / 27
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a shirt with Khan's image on it as he rests with others in a tent during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a shirt with Khan's image on it as he rests with others in a tent during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 19,...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a shirt with Khan's image on it as he rests with others in a tent during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
7 / 27
A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, prays in front of a container barricade wearing protective gear, during Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, prays in front of a container barricade wearing protective gear, during Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014....more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, prays in front of a container barricade wearing protective gear, during Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
8 / 27
Policemen stand guard against supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Policemen stand guard against supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Policemen stand guard against supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
9 / 27
Indian security personnel walk past the main gate of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian security personnel walk past the main gate of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Indian security personnel walk past the main gate of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
10 / 27
Supporters of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, react while listening during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mhmood

Supporters of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, react while listening during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mhmood

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Supporters of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, react while listening during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mhmood
Close
11 / 27
Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gesture as they chant slogans during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gesture as they chant slogans during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gesture as they chant slogans during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
12 / 27
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
13 / 27
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, sleeps on chairs early in the morning during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, sleeps on chairs early in the morning during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, sleeps on chairs early in the morning during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
14 / 27
Men and supporters react, after a bunch of balloons burst in the air, on-stage where Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, was addressing the crowd during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Men and supporters react, after a bunch of balloons burst in the air, on-stage where Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, was addressing the crowd during the Revolution March in Islamabad August...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Men and supporters react, after a bunch of balloons burst in the air, on-stage where Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, was addressing the crowd during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
15 / 27
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, with the party's flag painted on their faces, clap as they listen during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, with the party's flag painted on their faces, clap as they listen during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, with the party's flag painted on their faces, clap as they listen during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
16 / 27
A supporter of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses tree branches to clean a portion of the road so he can sit and sleep there with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses tree branches to clean a portion of the road so he can sit and sleep there with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18,...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A supporter of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses tree branches to clean a portion of the road so he can sit and sleep there with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
17 / 27
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, waves his hand while addressing his supporters during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, waves his hand while addressing his supporters during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, waves his hand while addressing his supporters during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
18 / 27
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, smiles to his supporters after his speech during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, smiles to his supporters after his speech during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, smiles to his supporters after his speech during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
19 / 27
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags as they listen to his speech during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags as they listen to his speech during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags as they listen to his speech during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
20 / 27
Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, listen to Qadri speak during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, listen to Qadri speak during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, listen to Qadri speak during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
21 / 27
A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, sits with a stick behind the barricade of barbwires upon his arrival with others to participate in the Freedom March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, sits with a stick behind the barricade of barbwires upon his arrival with others to participate in the Freedom March in Islamabad...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, sits with a stick behind the barricade of barbwires upon his arrival with others to participate in the Freedom March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
22 / 27
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition-politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a badge with a photo of him while attending the Freedom March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition-politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a badge with a photo of him while attending the Freedom March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition-politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a badge with a photo of him while attending the Freedom March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
23 / 27
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, hurl stones in reaction to residents throwing stones at the participants of Freedom March, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, hurl stones in reaction to residents throwing stones at the participants of Freedom March, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. ...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, hurl stones in reaction to residents throwing stones at the participants of Freedom March, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
24 / 27
Policemen move to disperse residents after they threw stones at the participants of the Freedom March, which was led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Policemen move to disperse residents after they threw stones at the participants of the Freedom March, which was led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Policemen move to disperse residents after they threw stones at the participants of the Freedom March, which was led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
25 / 27
Supporters of cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan head to Islamabad on the highway outside Peshawar August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Supporters of cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan head to Islamabad on the highway outside Peshawar August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Supporters of cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan head to Islamabad on the highway outside Peshawar August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
26 / 27
A army truck goes through a security checkpoint on the approach to the parliament building in Islamabad August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A army truck goes through a security checkpoint on the approach to the parliament building in Islamabad August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A army truck goes through a security checkpoint on the approach to the parliament building in Islamabad August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Signs of anger

Signs of anger

Next Slideshows

Signs of anger

Signs of anger

Raised fists, T-shirts, and posters in Ferguson.

Aug 19 2014
Celebrating Krishna

Celebrating Krishna

Hindus celebrate Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of the god Krishna.

Aug 19 2014
Japan's pachinko parlours

Japan's pachinko parlours

Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch to lure a new generation of...

Aug 19 2014
The Amish experience

The Amish experience

The Old World charm of the Amish draws tourists and dollars to Pennsylvania's Lancaster County.

Aug 18 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast