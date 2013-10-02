Edition:
Pakistan's Hurt Locker

<p>Technicians from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit talk with a police officer at a bazaar during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. Twelve years into the war on militancy, Pakistan's police are chronically under-funded. This year's federal budget gave the military about $6 billion and the police $686 million, a lopsided allocation mirrored in the disbursement of foreign aid. While the United States has given Pakistan about $30 billion since 2001, the police have got a tiny fraction compared with the military. A little of that reached the country's top police bomb disposal unit in the city of Peshawar. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

<p>A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit is helped into his protective suit during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit kneels down to rest, due to wearing a heavy protective suit, during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Shafqat Malik (C), head of a police bomb disposal unit, watches his team display their equipment during a demonstration at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit walks during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>A member of a police bomb squad patrols with his sniffer dog during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit uses plastic bags as gloves during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Technicians from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit prepare their equipment during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Technicians from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit prepare an improvised detonator, by fixing a cord into a plastic water bottle, to demonstrate how to destroy militant bombs at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>A technician (C) from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit is helped into his protective suit during a demonstration at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit is helped into his protective suit during a demonstration at at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit walks after a demonstration at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

