Pakistan's polio problem
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government dispensary in a Karachi slum October 21, 2014. Pakistan authorities have arrested hundreds of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio as community opposition and Taliban threats...more
A polio vaccinator (2nd L) administers polio vaccine drops to a boy while a colleague takes notes nearby, along a street in a Karachi slum October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Polio vaccinators sit with boxes of the vaccine in a bus as they leave to administer it to children in different parts of Karachi October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Neila, a female polio worker, marks a house as visited after vaccinating children at a Christian colony slum in Islamabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A polio worker gives polio vaccine drops to a child in Islamabad February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A man (2nd L) mourns over the covered body of his brother who was among four workers of an anti-polio drive campaign shot by gunmen, at a hospital morgue in Quetta November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
The feet of a female worker of an anti-polio drive are tied by rescue workers after her body was brought to Jinnah Hospital morgue in Karachi December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Syed Riaz Shah Shirazi, husband of Fehmida Shah, an anti-polio health worker and mother of six, who was killed by unknown gunmen, sits in a room at his residence on the third day of mourning after her funeral in Karachi December 20, 2012....more
A rescue worker checks blood-stained forms which belong to Nasima Bibi, a female worker of an anti-polio drive campaign who was shot by gunmen, after the papers were brought to the hospital morgue in Karachi December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Bushra Arian, head of the All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Welfare Association, shouts slogan during a protest against the killing of anti-polio drive campaign workers, in Islamabad December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Polio workers give polio vaccine drops to a child as police stand guard during a vaccination campaign in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Children walk past a policeman with a weapon accompanying polio vaccinators as they work to administer the vaccine, along a street in a Karachi slum October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Female polio workers are seen during their anti-polio vaccination campaign at a Christian colony slum in Islamabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government children's hospital in Peshawar, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A worker of Synergy international lights a candle during a candle light vigil in commemoration of killed polio workers in Lahore December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
