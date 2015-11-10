Palestinian boys stab guard
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, November 10, 2015. An Israeli police...more
Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor (C) they said stabbed an Israeli security guard in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor they said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
Gender pay gap
The top 10 occupations with the biggest pay gap between men and women.
Surface of Mars
What the Red Planet looks like up close.
Ben Carson country
Scenes from Baltimore, where the Republican front-runner is regarded as a local hero who used his wealth to help the poor.
Dam bursts in Brazil
A dam holding back waste water from an iron ore mine bursts in Mariana, Brazil, devastating a nearby town with mudslides.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.