Pictures | Tue Nov 10, 2015 | 10:50am EST

Palestinian boys stab guard

Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, November 10, 2015. An Israeli police spokeswoman said two Palestinians, who she said were aged 12 to 13, stabbed a security guard on the Jerusalem light-rail train in Pisgat Zeev. The guard shot back at them wounding one. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor (C) they said stabbed an Israeli security guard in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor they said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
