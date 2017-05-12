Palestinian hunger strike grows
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters gesture in front of Israeli troops during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive by a car to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen drink water with salt as they arrive at a sit-in tent to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017....more
Palestinians perform Friday prayers before a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah...more
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May...more
Palestinian protesters swing as they rest at a park during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May...more
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11,...more
Smoke rises from burning tires as a Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of...more
A Palestinian protester hurls a molotov cocktail towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May...more
A vendor pushes his cart past pictures of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
