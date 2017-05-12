Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 12, 2017 | 2:30pm EDT

Palestinian hunger strike grows

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 14
Palestinian protesters gesture in front of Israeli troops during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters gesture in front of Israeli troops during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Palestinian protesters gesture in front of Israeli troops during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
2 / 14
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive by a car to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive by a car to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive by a car to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
3 / 14
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen drink water with salt as they arrive at a sit-in tent to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen drink water with salt as they arrive at a sit-in tent to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017....more

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen drink water with salt as they arrive at a sit-in tent to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
4 / 14
Palestinians perform Friday prayers before a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians perform Friday prayers before a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Palestinians perform Friday prayers before a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 14
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 14
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Palestinian groom Ali Ghait and his bride Raneen arrive to show solidarity with Palestinian Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
7 / 14
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
8 / 14
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
9 / 14
Palestinian protesters swing as they rest at a park during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters swing as they rest at a park during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Palestinian protesters swing as they rest at a park during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
10 / 14
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
11 / 14
Smoke rises from burning tires as a Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Smoke rises from burning tires as a Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Smoke rises from burning tires as a Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
12 / 14
A Palestinian protester hurls a molotov cocktail towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester hurls a molotov cocktail towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A Palestinian protester hurls a molotov cocktail towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
13 / 14
A vendor pushes his cart past pictures of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A vendor pushes his cart past pictures of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A vendor pushes his cart past pictures of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Next Slideshows

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian...

May 12 2017
Protest as Confederate statue removed

Protest as Confederate statue removed

An 8-foot bronze statue of Jefferson Davis is removed overnight from its granite pedestal in Mid-city New Orleans.

May 11 2017
Anti-Trump protest outside White House

Anti-Trump protest outside White House

Protesters outside the White House rally against President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

May 10 2017
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the...

May 09 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast