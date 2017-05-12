Palestinian hunger strike grows

Smoke rises from burning tires as a Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of...more

Smoke rises from burning tires as a Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close