Pictures | Fri May 5, 2017 | 1:21pm EDT

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians protesters following a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, near Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians protesters following a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, near Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians protesters following a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, near Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians protesters react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians protesters react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Palestinians protesters react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians protesters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli soldier aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians protesters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians protesters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians protesters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians protesters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians protesters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians take part in a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinians take part in a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Palestinians take part in a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Men play the role of jailed Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during a rally in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Men play the role of jailed Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during a rally in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Men play the role of jailed Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during a rally in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he prepares to hurl stones towards Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he prepares to hurl stones towards Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he prepares to hurl stones towards Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis have a BBQ outside Ofer Prison while Palestinians rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails over the fence, outside Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis have a BBQ outside Ofer Prison while Palestinians rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails over the fence, outside Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Israelis have a BBQ outside Ofer Prison while Palestinians rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails over the fence, outside Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian demonstrator shouts at an Israeli border policeman in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian demonstrator shouts at an Israeli border policeman in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
A Palestinian demonstrator shouts at an Israeli border policeman in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Demonstrators hold pictures of jailed relatives during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Demonstrators hold pictures of jailed relatives during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Demonstrators hold pictures of jailed relatives during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during clashes at a protest in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during clashes at a protest in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during clashes at a protest in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester gestures as he lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester gestures as he lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A Palestinian protester gestures as he lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during a rally in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during a rally in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during a rally in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A Palestinian protester pushes a cart with a fellow protester in it during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester pushes a cart with a fellow protester in it during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A Palestinian protester pushes a cart with a fellow protester in it during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
